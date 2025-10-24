LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA SHOWCASES ADVANCED MEDICAL DISPLAY SOLUTIONS AT RANZCR 2025

SYDNEY, 24 OCTOBER 2025 – LG Electronics Australia will showcase its latest range of medical-grade display technologies at the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR) Annual Scientific Meeting 2025, taking place from 23–25 October 2025 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC).

LG will highlight how its medical display innovation supports healthcare professionals across diagnostic, surgical, and clinical environments, delivering precision imaging, ergonomic design, and reliable performance that help enable confident decision-making and improved patient outcomes.

LG’s presence at RANZCR provides an invaluable opportunity to directly engage with radiologists, clinicians, and healthcare professionals to deepen the company’s understanding of the evolving needs and challenges of the medical community. This is central to LG’s vision to become a Smart Life Solutions company, as it continues its commitment to deliver innovation designed to future proof the Australian healthcare industry.

The display lineup on show will include the company’s flagship models, designed to meet the demanding visual needs of modern healthcare:

LG 32HQ713D – a 31.5-inch 8MP ultra-high-definition IPS Black diagnostic monitor designed for sharp imaging.

LG 32HL512D – an ultra-high-definition surgical monitor offering 4K resolution, wide colour gamut, and multi-interface connectivity ideal for operating theatre integration.

LG 21HQ513D – a 21.3-inch 3MP diagnostic display, featuring calibrated luminance and anti-reflection coating for precise imaging.

LG 31HN713D – a 12MP diagnostic monitor designed to support mammography, multiple image layouts and fine detail rendering.

LG 27HS713C – a 27-inch clinical review monitor with a 4K IPS display and high brightness performance to ensure clear, detailed visibility during medical procedures.

LG 17HQ701G – a digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT with long battery life.

Together, these solutions demonstrate the company’s commitment to empowering healthcare professionals through advanced visual technologies that combine accuracy, durability, and user comfort.

Bobby Panagos, Business Manager, Medical Devices, said: “Medical imaging is one of the most demanding visual environments, and our aim is to help clinicians see with confidence. LG display technology is designed to support healthcare professionals in delivering the highest standards of patient care. Events like RANZCR are an important opportunity for us to connect directly with industry leaders, understand their evolving needs, and ensure those insights continue to drive innovation across our medical display portfolio.”

Visitors to RANZCR 2025 can explore LG’s full range of medical display solutions at Booth 110.