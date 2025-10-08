LG LAUNCHES TRUESTEAM™ STYLER WITH BUILT-IN HANDYSTEAMER™ TO REVOLUTIONISE GARMENT CARE IN AUSTRALIA

SYDNEY, 9 OCTOBER 2025 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) is reimagining home laundry with the launch of the LG 5 Garment TrueSteam™ Styler, a sleek steam closet designed to refresh and care for clothing at the touch of a button.

Available in a Mirror Black and Forest Green finish, these new Styler models feature a smart LCD touch display and a suite of premium technologies. The Mirror Black Styler also includes a built-in HandySteamer™. The appliance is available now via LG.com and select retailers.

“At LG, we are always looking for ways to make life easier, and the Styler is a great example of innovation that supports the everyday,” said Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics Australia.

“From workwear to delicate silks, it delivers high quality garment care at home. Whether you are refreshing a suit between meetings or gently caring for a special outfit, the Styler helps people look and feel their best.”

Everyday convenience that fits your routine

The LG Styler is designed to fit into busy modern life with ease. With space for five garments and one pair of pants, it is ideal for weekday outfits, evening wear or quick refreshes. Think of a blazer that needs smoothing before a meeting or a lightly worn dress that needs to feel fresh for dinner.

The introduction of a handheld steam gun built-into the Mirror Black model is a new addition for the Australian market. The built-in HandySteamer™ is a handheld, high-pressure steam gun that is perfect for quick touch-ups on hanging garments. Whether you are targeting wrinkles on a blouse or refreshing the collar of a suit jacket, it removes the need for an ironing board by helping to reduce more stubborn wrinkles.

Control is simple via the smart LCD touch display or the LG ThinQ® app, allowing users to start cycles remotely, download new and specialised programmes, and monitor energy usage from their phone with easy, intuitive control at their fingertips.

Gentle technology that helps care for clothes

The Styler helps keep clothes fresh and neat by using DUAL TrueSteam™ technology, relying on pure steam to help reduce wrinkles and exposure to allergens. This is especially useful for caring for delicate fabrics such as wool, cashmere, silk or lace, as well as investment pieces including designer suits, wedding garments or tailored trousers.

The Inverter HeatPump™ drying system gently dries clothes without tumbling or direct heating, which helps maintain fabric shape and extend garment life. It is particularly useful in drying delicate items or items that may not be able to be placed in a dryer, such as, shoes, sweaters, pillows, plush toys and scarfs. This is ideal for Australians looking to reduce fast fashion waste and preserve their wardrobe for longer.

The AutoFresh System™ automatically circulates air inside the unit and helps to dehumidify the surrounding space, helping to prevent mustiness and keep both clothes and the surrounding room fresh.

Designed to suit stylish spaces

Whether you want your laundry to blend in or stand out, the LG Styler offers both. Available in sleek Mirror Black or the bold Forest Green, the Styler adds a refined edge to laundries, walk-in robes or open-plan spaces.

With a sleek profile and modern aesthetic, it can be placed in wardrobes, apartments or studios. No plumbing is required, which makes it perfect for renters, renovators or anyone after an upgrade without the hassle.