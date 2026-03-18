LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA USHERS IN NEW ERA OF ENTERTAINMENT WITH LAUNCH OF 2026 TV LINEUP

LG Introduces:

39 new models headlined by the LG OLED evo W6, the world’s thinnest True Wireless OLED TV 1 ;

Debut of ultra-premium Micro RGB (MRGB) evo display technology;

New Alpha 11 AI Processor that leverages a Dual AI Engine to power AI picture and sound quality;

Enhanced gaming and cinematic viewing with 4K 165Hz capability and expanded support for Dolby Atmos FlexConnect 2 ;

Updated webOS 26 platform, offering a more personalised user experience.

SYDNEY, 18 MARCH 2026: LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced local availability of its 2026 TV lineup, delivering a home entertainment range set to enhance the way Australians enjoy content at home.

The lineup is headlined by the return of the iconic LG OLED evo Wallpaper TV (W6), now featuring True Wireless technology. At just 9.9mm thin, the W6 offers users greater freedom in their interior design by wirelessly transmitting visually lossless 4K video and audio from the separate Zero Connect Box.1

Powering the company’s premium 2026 models (W6, G6, C6), the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 uses a new Dual AI Engine that goes beyond single-engine capabilities, running parallel algorithms to refine sharpness and texture simultaneously, delivering natural and balanced images. This hardware is the foundation for the company’s Affectionate Intelligence philosophy, its approach that defines LG AI as a partner that is designed to work with users to enhance their daily lives. This comes to life through new webOS 26 features that learn and adapt to the user, creating a viewing experience that is both powerful and intuitively personalised.

The launch comes at a time where the role of the TV continues to evolve into a multi-purpose screen at the heart of the home. While Australians are watching on more devices that ever, the TV remains the main screen, with 84 percent of all video viewing happening on a TV set.3 Yet, within that big screen environment, today’s households face a modern media dilemma with complexity and fragmentation from juggling live broadcast TV, multiple streaming services, high-performance gaming, and casting from personal devices.

Tony Brown, General Manager, Media Entertainment Solutions Marketing & Content Business, LG Electronics ANZ, commented on the launch:

“We're seeing Australians interact with screens in more dynamic ways than ever before as the premium viewing experience expands throughout the home. Our 2026 TV lineup is engineered to help our customers easily manage this complex content landscape and get the best experience, no matter what they’re watching or playing.

We don't believe in a one-size-fits-all solution. Our commitment is to offer Australians a genuine choice, backed by our deep expertise across a range of world-class display technologies. This commitment, brought together by our 'Affectionate Intelligence' approach to AI, is how we deliver on our 'Life’s Good' promise in the modern Australian home.”

The kings of OLED reign - LG OLED evo

Building on the company's 13-year legacy as the leading global brand in OLED technology,4 LG continues to deliver the pinnacle of picture quality. The self-lit pixels of LG OLED deliver perfect blacks and True Colour, achieving 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P312 for realistic images.

This is enhanced in 2026 by Hyper Radiant Colour Tech on premium models,5 a next-generation OLED technology that delivers incomparable brightness and colour in almost any light. This is complemented by a tiered Brightness Booster technology with the premium OLED W6 and G6 models (55- to 83-inch) featuring Brightness Booster Ultra. The technology uses an advanced light-boosting algorithm to reveal more vivid highlights and clearer details, delivering up to 3.9 times the brightness of the LG OLED B6 TV.6 For added clarity in bright rooms, premium models (W6 and 55- to 83-inch G6) are also Reflection Free Premium as certified by Intertek, minimising distracting screen reflections to less than 0.5% of natural and ambient light.7

The flagship LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV revives the iconic LG Wallpaper Design first launched in 2017, with a new model that's just 9.9mm thin. The model sits flush against the wall for a seamless, art-like look, made possible by the separate Zero Connect Box which transmits 4K visuals wirelessly.1 This is complemented by the premium G6 series, which also features the Flush Fit Gallery Design,8 and for long-term peace of mind, both the W6 and G6 series are covered by a 5-year limited panel warranty under OLED Care+.9

The popular C6 series continues to offer a balance of performance and value, now powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 and featuring Brightness Booster Pro on its larger 77- and 83-inch models. This technology illuminates a brighter picture up to 3.2x brighter than LG OLED B6, through increased light and colour control, making every scene pop. Meanwhile, the 48- to 65-inch C6 and 97-inch G6 models’ Brightness Booster technology helps reveal impressive highlights and clear detail.

As an entry to the world of OLED, the B6 series offers an accessible option powered by the new Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3.

For gamers, the LG OLED lineup provides an immersive advantage, with select models offering up to 4K 165Hz capability and ClearMR 10000 certification.10 All OLED models support NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium and a near-instantaneous 0.1ms response time for exceptionally smooth and responsive gameplay.

Home cinema experience – Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

The cinematic experience is further elevated by the TV's ability to act as the central hub for the new LG Sound Suite. Compatible 2026 LG TVs support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, an innovative technology that allows users to wirelessly connect a modular sound system and place speakers anywhere in the room, all while intelligently optimising the sound to the room's layout for a truly immersive and flexible Dolby Atmos experience.2 To match the visuals, select models also support Dolby Vision paired with FILMMAKER MODE™ with Ambient Light, preserving the director’s vision by optimising the picture to the surrounding light levels.

New frontier in colour precision – LG Micro RGB evo

Further demonstrating its leadership in display technology, LG is expanding its premium lineup with the introduction of LG Micro RGB (MRGB) evo.

Leveraging the same powerful Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 typically used to control 8 million self-lit pixels in the company’s premium OLED TVs, this innovative display technology uses that precisions to control each of the ultra-small RGB LED backlights individually. This immense processing power enabled RGB Primary Colour Ultra, delivering the highest colour reproduction for LG LCD TVs to date. For viewers who prioritise professional-grade colour accuracy, MRGB evo offers a compelling new choice, with Triple Crown 100% Colour Gamut Area Ratio to BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB colour spaces.11

Big screen stadium experience – LG QNED evo

For Australians seeking the ultimate big-screen experience, the 2026 LG QNED evo TV range delivers premium LED picture quality on expansive screens up to huge 115-inches. The QNED evo lineup leverages Dynamic QNED Colour Pro, a wide colour gamut technology replacing quantum dots that achieves 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3 for a rich spectrum of lifelike colour, perfect for sports viewing in bright, open-plan living rooms.12

This year, LG has expanded its advanced MiniLED technology across the entire QNED range, including the entry-level QNED70 model. This provides even the entry point to the range with a premium feature. High-end models (QNED86 and QNED90) are powered by the advanced Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3, and MiniLED with Precision Dimming Technology, using tiny, precisely controlled backlights to deliver sharp contrast and fine detail.

Intelligent and personalised Smart TV experiences – webOS 26 & AI

At the heart of the 2026 range is a suite of intelligent features built on the upgraded webOS 26 platform, designed to simplify the viewing experience. At the core of the range are new AI processors that automatically optimise picture and sound. Features such as AI Picture Pro upscale content to 4K that upscales every frame and scene on screen, while AI Object Remastering intelligently enhances voices for crystal-clear dialogue.13

This Affectionate Intelligence comes to life through the new AI Hub, an intuitive command centre featuring Multi AI Search for complex conversational questions powered by Google Gemini and MS Copilot, and AI Voice ID which offers a personalised 'My Page' for each member of the household.14

The award-winning webOS 26 offers users a secure and worry-free entertainment environment. Reinforced by LG Shield, the platform features robust multi-layered protection, including network encryption and digital signatures, ensuring peace of mind with every interaction.15

Furthermore, LG delivers long-term value with the return of the webOS Re:New Program, ensuring the entertainment experience continuously evolves as the technology does. With a commitment to five years of webOS upgrades, users will consistently receive the latest features and technologies, keeping the TV experience fresh and engaging.16

Smart connectivity is also central to the platform with the Home Hub transforming the TV into an intuitive central control point for the smart home, connecting and managing devices from Google Home, LG ThinQ, and Matter.17

To help Australians navigate the modern media dilemma, webOS 26 provides seamless access to a comprehensive suite of content, where viewers can access the content they know and love, and find new favourite movies and TV shows. LG 2026 TVs include popular streaming services including Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+, catch live and on-demand sport through Kayo and Stan Sport, and access local content with catch-up TV apps from all major Australian broadcasters such as ABC iView, SBS On Demand, 9Now, 7plus and 10. This is complemented by LG Channels, the company's FAST channel service, offering more than 150 free channels and access to Channel 10’s linear broadcast channels live via IP, without the need for a terrestrial aerial.18

The 2026 LG TV range is available from leading retailers and LG.com/au from 18 March 2026 To find out more, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/tv-soundbars/all-tv-soundbars/

The full 2026 TV range includes:

Type Model RRP* In-store OLED evo W6 OLED83W6 $11,999 July OLED77W6 $9,499 July OLED evo G6 OLED97G6 $29,999 18 March OLED83G6 $9,999 May OLED77G6 $7,499 18 March OLED65G6 $4,999 18 March OLED55G6 $3,999 18 March OLED evo C6 OLED83C6 $7,499 April OLED77C6 $5,499 18 March OLED65C6 $3,999 18 March OLED55C6 $2,999 18 March OLED48C6 $2,399 18 March OLED42C6 $1,999 May OLED B6 OLED65B6 $3,299 18 March OLED55B6 $2,499 18 March OLED48B6 $1,999 18 March Micro RGB evo MRGB96 100MRGB96 $19,999 May 86MRGB96 $9,999 July 75MRGB96 $7,999 July QNED evo Mini LED QNED90B 115QNED90B $24,999 July QNED evo Mini LED QNED86B 100QNED86B $7,999 May 86QNED86B $3,999 18 March 75QNED86B $2,799 18 March 65QNED86B $1,999 18 March 55QNED86B $1,699 18 March 50QNED86B $1,399 18 March QNED evo Mini LED QNED80B 85QNED80B $3,499 April 75QNED80B $2,299 April 65QNED80B $1,699 18 March 55QNED80B $1,399 18 March 50QNED80B $1,199 18 March 43QNED80B $999 18 March QNED Mini LED QNED70B 85QNED70B $2,499 18 March 75QNED70B $1,699 18 March 65QNED70B $1,299 18 March 55QNED70B $999 18 March 50QNED70B $899 18 March 43QNED70B $749 18 March HD LB655B 32LB655B $399 May

The full 2026 LG Sound Suite range includes: