LG LAUNCHES GLOBAL CAMPAIGN ‘OPTIMISM YOUR FEED’ TO HELP BRING MORE BALANCE TO SOCIAL MEDIA FEEDS

CORPORATE 05/31/2024
Print

 ‘Optimism your feed’ playlist curated by global influencers will enable users 

to engage with optimistic and inspiring content on their social media feeds

 

SEOUL, May 31, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) launched a global campaign called ‘Optimism your feed,’ which aims to help users
bring more optimism to their social media experience by inviting them to proactively engage with positive and inspiring content on their feeds.

 

“As a customer-focused brand, LG is a passionate champion of optimism. We aim to create positive changes in people’s lives by being intentional with our positive activities both online and in the real world,” said Kim Hyo-eun, vice president and head of LG’s Brand Management Division. “In the AI era, LG remains committed to our unwavering promise of ‘Life’s Good.’ We will continue to enhance our customers’ lives with a human-centric approach, fostering hope for a better future.”

 

A new global survey commissioned by LG found that social media is both a source of anxiety and a place where people turn to be entertained, keep up with friends and family, and stay informed about news and current events. According to the survey, almost half of respondents (45 percent) report their social media feeds consist of an equal or greater amount of negative content than positive content. One in four respondents (28 percent) claimed negative content on their social media feeds has increased their anxiety and one in five (20 percent) said it has made them unhappy. Other studies also suggest that algorithms often promote negative and niche conversations.

 

The global survey sought to understand the triggers that affect how algorithms work and how to increase your feed’s positive content. The result is the ‘Optimism your feed’ playlist of original content that, when interacted with, will pull more optimistic content into your feed.i ‘Optimism your feed’ is part of the company’s global Life’s Good campaign, introduced last year to inspire and encourage people to approach life with an optimistic attitude.

 

Created in collaboration with global influencers renowned for their optimistic influences including Tina Choi, Victoria Browne, Josh Harmon and more, the ‘Optimism your feed’ playlist includes over 20 short-form videos ranging from motivation to feel-good content.

 

Additionally, LG is consulting with social media experts including Professor Casey Fiesler, an information scientist and technology ethicist, with a PhD in Human Centered Computing. Fiesler researches and teaches in the areas of technology ethics, internet policy, and online communities, and has published on topics such as social media content moderation and recommender systems. She also educates the public on these topics as a content creator.

 

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, and algorithms play a significant role in the content that we see in these spaces. The global LG playlist and campaign gives users the opportunity to see more positive and uplifting posts. By being more conscious about what we choose to engage with, we can bring stronger optimism, balance and happiness to our lives.

 

According to Fiesler, “Recommendation algorithms determine what we see on social media by predicting what content we are likely to engage with. These algorithms can therefore send us down ever more specific niches – for good and for bad. Research has shown that left unchecked, users can go down negative rabbit holes and encounter harmful content quite quickly. One of our first lines of defense needs to be improving our digital literacy, and paying more attention to how algorithms influence our online experiences. And the good news is that we do have some control over the input for these algorithmic predictions; if we choose to engage with optimistic content, there’s a good possibility we will see more of it.”

 

Victoria Browne, a global influencer and TEDx Talk speaker, said, “The algorithms on our social channel can have a big impact on the content we see online, which impacts our mental health. That’s why I’m passionate about ‘Optimism your feed’, and I hope that people use this playlist as a foundation to retrain their algorithm and encourage positivity in all aspects of their lives. So much of the stigma and difficulty of tackling mental health is that it is unseen. With this campaign, we are saying you should reach out to your friends, and that we can help each other. Our algorithm should recommend content that makes us feel more connected to people, not less.”

 

The ‘Optimism your feed’ playlist can be found on the global LG TikTok channel (@lge_lifesgood) and global YouTube channel (@LGGlobal), and will later spread to various social media platforms through collaborations with influencers around the world.

 

More details can be found on the campaign page on lg.com (lg.com/lifesgood).


 

                                                                                            # # #

 

 

According to a global survey conducted by Dynata on behalf of LG in 2024

Survey Methodology

Timings: Fieldwork conducted from April 26th to May 2nd 2024

Countries: USA, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UAE, KSA, Vietnam, South Korea, India, Australia

Age: People between 22 and 65 years old and weekly TikTok or Instagram users

Sample Size: 400 respondents in the USA, 200 respondents in the rest of the markets

Method: Quantitative questionnaire online survey through Dynata’s proprietary panel

 

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 84 trillion in 2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
 

Media Contacts: 

LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Lea Lee

Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981

+82 2 3777 3692

lea.lee@lge.com

jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com

www.LGnewsroom.com

