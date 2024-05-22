LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SHOWCASES CUTTING-EDGE DISPLAY PRODUCTS FOR HOSPITALITY BUSINESSES AT THE 2024 FOOD SERVICE AUSTRALIA EVENT

SYDNEY, 22 MAY 2024- LG Electronics Business Solutions has showcased its latest innovative Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) commercial display solutions for Australian hospitality businesses at the 2024 Food Service Australia Event. Held at the ICC in Sydney this week, the company’s purpose-built technologies are designed to support the hospitality businesses in the efficient delivery of services to customers. Held at the ICC in Sydney this week, the company demonstrated its purpose-built technologies that are designed to support the hospitality businesses in the efficient delivery of services to customers.

Harnessing artificial intelligence (AI), the Kiosks enable business owners to understand consumer preferences, suggest personalised menu recommendations and display digital signage. LG QSR solutions utilise automation technology, including beacon communication and biometrics, to deliver efficient food services to customers. Australian hospitality businesses can leverage LG technologies to help streamline operations, reduce staffing needs and enhance customer services. Harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), business owners can gather customer insights to understand their preferences, alongside suggesting personalised menu recommendations to deliver on advanced digital signage, meeting evolving customer demands and enhancing the dining experience. By analysing customer data and past orders, AI can predict what items a customer might like to order and therefore tailor suggestions to improve satisfaction and increase sales.

As hospitality customer expectations continue to evolve, LG is innovating for hospitality venues to keep up. Leading the lineup is the LG SuperSign CMS QSR, which gives businesses the flexibility to change the content displayed on the digital screen anywhere, at any time. This adaptability allows owners to cater to diverse customer requirements and improve the overall customer journey at their venues.

Chris Wilson, Head of Information Displays at LG Electronics Australia, commented:

“As the Australian hospitality industry evolves, business owners need smart and innovative solutions that do more for them – from supporting operations to enhancing customer experiences, making their services more engaging.”

“Technology adoption at hospitality venues has now become a standard and customers expect these systems to deliver seamless experiences. Businesses must evolve to meet these consumer demands, whilst also delivering high quality levels of service. At LG, we’re committed to providing the best all-in-one solutions that connect hospitality businesses with their consumers. We’re able to offer the full suite of solutions, from our Information Display products right up to our tailor measured content management solutions.”

LG showcased its full QSR Information Display lineup this week, including its Self-Serve Kisoks, Window Facing Display, Outdoor Touch Open-frame Display, IP-Rated Outdoor Display Series, 32:9 Ultra Stretch Signage, UHD Signage Display, webOS Standard FHD Signage and Transparent OLED Touch Signage. The company’s content management services, LG ExtendedCare and LG SuperSign CMS were also showcased, highlighting capabilities in remote monitoring and control as well as content management.

For more information about LG’s innovative solutions for the food service and hospitality sectors, please visit: [https://www.lg.com/au/business].

