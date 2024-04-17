Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES LOCAL AVAILABILITY OF 2024 ULTRAGEARTM OLED MONITOR RANGE

HOME ENTERTAINMENT 04/17/2024

Ultra-fast response rate and industry-leading LG OLED display technology awakens gaming instincts

 

 

SYDNEY, 17 APRIL 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has today announced the local availability of the highly anticipated 2024 LG UltraGearTM OLED 800R curved gaming monitor range. The CES 2024 Innovation Award-winning models, designed to deliver the ultimate gaming experience, are available in 34-inch (34GS95QE), 39-inch (39GS95QE), and 45-inch (45GS96QB) variations.

 

Featuring an 800R-curved, 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide QHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution OLED display, the all-new UltraGear range takes the gaming experience to new heights with an instinctual 800R curve that creates a panoramic gamescape, enhancing the natural sight of the human eye.

 

Dedicated to meeting gamers’ needs, the new UltraGear range delivers an ultra-fast refresh rate of 240Hz and an extremely fast response time of 0.03ms (GtG) allowing gamers to enjoy smooth movement and a surreal visual fluidity on screen. Additionally, the 45-inch model (45GS96QB) offer convenience and simple cable management with a USB Type C port and 65-watts of power delivery, future-proofing the monitor and allowing gamers to charge or power a connected laptop or other device using a single cable.

 

Poh Lee Koh, Marketing Manager of IT/ID at LG Electronics Australia says, “LG UltraGear is known for its professional gaming prowess and as a company, we’re committed to supporting avid gamers win each time. Bringing together our market leading OLED technology with an 800R curvature, the 2024 UltraGear monitor range elevates visual and audio performance for a deeply satisfying gaming experience, making it the ultimate choice for avid gamers.”

 

Fast, smooth gameplay

The latest gaming monitors from LG deliver high resolution visuals and immersive gameplay controls for life-like, exhilarating speeds, thanks to high performance pixel response time and display refresh rate.

 

The improved ultra-fast response time helps reduce ghosting and allows gamers to enjoy maximum speed during gameplay. Also compatible with NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, users will enjoy a seamless interaction with real-time synchronisation at top speeds.

Life-like visuals

As the global market leader in OLED technology for the last 11 years, the company’s latest gaming monitors deliver realistic gameplay thanks to the 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and optimised colour performance. Achieved through hardware calibration with the LG Calibration Studio, Australian gamers will experience vibrant and crisp visuals that create rich colour expression without light bleed. The UltraGear range also delivers improved graphics for realistic image rendering featuring the VESA DisplayHDRTM TrueBlack400 with DCI-P3 98.5 percent.

 

Gamer-centric design

Amplifying the natural sight of the human eye, the 800R curved screen, together with the 21:9 UltraWide QHD OLED display, offers multi-angle viewing with less distortion creating a truly immersive environment.

 

Coupled with the four-side virtually borderless design, the LG anti-glare and low reflection technology allows the UltraGear gaming monitors to minimise screen distraction from the surrounding environment, further allowing users to fully immerse with the on-screen action.

 

Beyond on-screen controls, the UltraGear gaming monitors also come with an UltraGear Remote Control that allows gamers to turn the monitor on or off, adjust the sound and change modes with the single touch of a button. The 45-inch model (45GS96QB) is also equipped with impressive sound enabling users to immerse themselves in virtual 3D sound compatible with DTS Headphone: X. With the speakers hidden behind the OLED panel itself, this eliminates the need for external speakers saving desk space.

 

The LG UltraGear gaming monitor range is available now at LG.com/au and with leading retailers.

 

For more information, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/gaming-monitors

 

Specifications

 
 

34GS95QE

39GS95QE

45GS96QB

Display Type

OLED

OLED

OLED

Screen Size

33.9-inch

39-inch

44.5-inch

Resolution

3440 x 1440

3440 x 1440

3440 x 1440

Color Gamut

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

Refresh Rate [Hz]

240

240

240

Response Time

0.03ms GTG

0.03ms GTG

0.03ms GTG

HDR10

YES

YES

YES

NVIDIA G-SyncTM

G-SYNC Compatible

G-SYNC Compatible

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSyncTM

FreeSync Premium Pro

FreeSync Premium Pro

FreeSync Premium Pro

VESA Adaptive Sync

YES

YES

YES

Connectivity

HDMI x 2

Display Port x 1

USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream

x 2 Downstream

4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)

HDMI x 2

Display Port x 1

USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream

x 2 Downstream

4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)

HDMI x 2

Display Port x 1

USB 3.0 x 2 Downstream

4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)

Headphone out

4-Pole (Sound+Mic)

4-Pole (Sound+Mic)

4-Pole (Sound+Mic)

DTS Headphone: X

YES

YES

YES

Speaker

-

-

7W x 2

Stand

Yes

Yes

Yes

 

###

 

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company 

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and customised solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED to LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays, commercial robots and electric vehicle chargers, all designed to maximise work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b

