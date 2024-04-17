LG AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES LOCAL AVAILABILITY OF 2024 ULTRAGEARTM OLED MONITOR RANGE

Ultra-fast response rate and industry-leading LG OLED display technology awakens gaming instincts

SYDNEY, 17 APRIL 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has today announced the local availability of the highly anticipated 2024 LG UltraGearTM OLED 800R curved gaming monitor range. The CES 2024 Innovation Award-winning models, designed to deliver the ultimate gaming experience, are available in 34-inch (34GS95QE), 39-inch (39GS95QE), and 45-inch (45GS96QB) variations.

Featuring an 800R-curved, 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide QHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution OLED display, the all-new UltraGear range takes the gaming experience to new heights with an instinctual 800R curve that creates a panoramic gamescape, enhancing the natural sight of the human eye.

Dedicated to meeting gamers’ needs, the new UltraGear range delivers an ultra-fast refresh rate of 240Hz and an extremely fast response time of 0.03ms (GtG) allowing gamers to enjoy smooth movement and a surreal visual fluidity on screen. Additionally, the 45-inch model (45GS96QB) offer convenience and simple cable management with a USB Type C port and 65-watts of power delivery, future-proofing the monitor and allowing gamers to charge or power a connected laptop or other device using a single cable.

Poh Lee Koh, Marketing Manager of IT/ID at LG Electronics Australia says, “LG UltraGear is known for its professional gaming prowess and as a company, we’re committed to supporting avid gamers win each time. Bringing together our market leading OLED technology with an 800R curvature, the 2024 UltraGear monitor range elevates visual and audio performance for a deeply satisfying gaming experience, making it the ultimate choice for avid gamers.”

Fast, smooth gameplay

The latest gaming monitors from LG deliver high resolution visuals and immersive gameplay controls for life-like, exhilarating speeds, thanks to high performance pixel response time and display refresh rate.

The improved ultra-fast response time helps reduce ghosting and allows gamers to enjoy maximum speed during gameplay. Also compatible with NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, users will enjoy a seamless interaction with real-time synchronisation at top speeds.

Life-like visuals

As the global market leader in OLED technology for the last 11 years, the company’s latest gaming monitors deliver realistic gameplay thanks to the 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and optimised colour performance. Achieved through hardware calibration with the LG Calibration Studio, Australian gamers will experience vibrant and crisp visuals that create rich colour expression without light bleed. The UltraGear range also delivers improved graphics for realistic image rendering featuring the VESA DisplayHDRTM TrueBlack400 with DCI-P3 98.5 percent.

Gamer-centric design

Amplifying the natural sight of the human eye, the 800R curved screen, together with the 21:9 UltraWide QHD OLED display, offers multi-angle viewing with less distortion creating a truly immersive environment.

Coupled with the four-side virtually borderless design, the LG anti-glare and low reflection technology allows the UltraGear gaming monitors to minimise screen distraction from the surrounding environment, further allowing users to fully immerse with the on-screen action.

Beyond on-screen controls, the UltraGear gaming monitors also come with an UltraGear Remote Control that allows gamers to turn the monitor on or off, adjust the sound and change modes with the single touch of a button. The 45-inch model (45GS96QB) is also equipped with impressive sound enabling users to immerse themselves in virtual 3D sound compatible with DTS Headphone: X. With the speakers hidden behind the OLED panel itself, this eliminates the need for external speakers saving desk space.

The LG UltraGear gaming monitor range is available now at LG.com/au and with leading retailers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/gaming-monitors

Specifications

34GS95QE 39GS95QE 45GS96QB Display Type OLED OLED OLED Screen Size 33.9-inch 39-inch 44.5-inch Resolution 3440 x 1440 3440 x 1440 3440 x 1440 Color Gamut DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 98.5% Refresh Rate [Hz] 240 240 240 Response Time 0.03ms GTG 0.03ms GTG 0.03ms GTG HDR10 YES YES YES NVIDIA G-SyncTM G-SYNC Compatible G-SYNC Compatible G-SYNC Compatible AMD FreeSyncTM FreeSync Premium Pro FreeSync Premium Pro FreeSync Premium Pro VESA Adaptive Sync YES YES YES Connectivity HDMI x 2 Display Port x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) HDMI x 2 Display Port x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) HDMI x 2 Display Port x 1 USB 3.0 x 2 Downstream 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) Headphone out 4-Pole (Sound+Mic) 4-Pole (Sound+Mic) 4-Pole (Sound+Mic) DTS Headphone: X YES YES YES Speaker - - 7W x 2 Stand Yes Yes Yes

