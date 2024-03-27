LG INTRODUCES ‘ESSENCE MATTE WHITE’ COLOURWAY TO FRENCH DOOR FRIDGE RANGE  

SYDNEY, 27 MARCH 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has introduced a minimalist new colour, Essence Matte White, to two new models of its French Door Fridge range. The latest hue to expand the LG colourway selection delivers a natural, warm finish perfect for layering with neutral textures to elevate Australian kitchens.

According to Decorilla’s Interior Design Trends 2024,1 beige, muted tones have grown popular in the home thanks to its timeless elegance and ability to exude a fresh, contemporary appeal. Designed to complement today’s home-centric way of living, the LG French Door Fridge range in Essence Matte White offers Australians a neutral palette while delivering on the features modern Australian kitchens require.







Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia, commented on the introduction of the latest Essence Matte White colour:







“We are seeing Australians continue to embrace the concept of their home being a reflection of their individual preferences and tastes, and at LG, we value the importance of offering a wide range of choices across our appliance ranges, which is why we are consistently expanding our colourways.







Our new Essence Matte White colour is the latest colour addition to our appliance lineup, bringing a sophisticated, modern take on appliance aesthetics. The finish joins the likes of our Forest Green laundry range, Natural Beige top mount and colour changing MoodUP refrigerator, which all celebrates consumers' individual style choices, allowing them to personalise their home.”







Featuring LGs latest flat door French Door design with a pocket handle, the fridges will be available in a slim format 530L model, as well as the larger capacity 637L, perfect for larger households. The plumbed fridges deliver refreshing cubed and crushed ice while the UVnano® Water Dispenser with built-in UV LED light reduces up to 99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle.2







Additionally, the French Door fridge employs Multi Air Flow technology to help maintain ideal humidity and temperature levels, ultimately helping to preserve the freshness of food. The technology uses digital sensors to continuously monitor and ensure optimal internal temperature conditions, while strategically positioned vents deliver even distribution of cool air around stored items, regardless of their placement.

As a smart fridge solution, consumers can also use the LG ThinQ® app to remotely adjust the settings of the fridge, allowing for easy preparation for large grocery shops.3







The new Essence Matte White colourway adds a sophisticated touch to the kitchen while creating a home environment that reflects individual style preferences. The latest LG 637L French Door refrigerator in Essence Matte White (GF-L700MWH) is now available to purchase for RRP $3,499 from https://www.lg.com/au and at participating retailers. LG anticipates further expansion of the range in Q2 2024 with the 530L Slim French Door Fridge (GF-L500MWH) with an RRP of $2,499.

1 Decorilla | Interior Design Trends 2024

2 Reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa when UV LED is activated 10min/hr over a 24hr period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.

3 LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

