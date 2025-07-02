LG redefines portability and performance with 2025 AI gram laptop

Sydney, 3 July – LG Electronics (LG) has announced its refreshed gram line up for 2025, elevating its signature lightweight portable design with powerful on-device and online AI features to deliver productivity on the go. The latest additions to the LG gram family include three new models - the gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90TP-G), gram (16Z90TL-G and 17Z90TL-G), and gram Book (15U50T-G) – with each delivering a seamless blend of performance, portability, and connectivity, empowering users to achieve more, wherever they go

Unlock new levels of productivity with hybrid AI

The 2025 LG gram lineup introduces a new era of intelligent computing. Its hybrid AI capabilities combine gram chat

On-Device for secure, offline data processing with gram chat Cloud, a subscription-based service powered by GPT-40. gram chat On-Device allows you to securely access and process information directly on your laptop, even without an internet connection – imagine quickly summarising a large document while on a flight, knowing your data remains private. When connected, gram chat Cloud leverages the power of GPT-40 for more complex tasks; need to brainstorm ideas for a presentation? gram chat Cloud can provide creative suggestions and research, all within a familiar chat interface. And with Time Travel, you'll never lose track of important information again, quickly revisiting past web pages or documents, saving you time and effort – instantly find that research article you viewed last week, even if you can't remember the title. Users can now effortlessly manage schedules, revisit web pages or documents, and access intelligent assistance, all while maintaining robust privacy.

“The 2025 LG gram lineup represents a significant step forward for our signature gram line," said Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director at LG Electronics ANZ. "We've taken the lightweight portability that gram is known for and supercharged it with powerful AI capabilities and the latest Intel processors, delivering an unparalleled experience for users who demand both power and freedom."

Power without compromising on portability

The 2025 LG gram lineup is engineered to deliver performance for even the most demanding tasks. Powered by the latest generation of Intel processors, including the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor (Lunar Lake) in the gram (16 and 17Z90TL-G) and the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor (Arrow Lake) in the gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90TP-G), the new gram laptops offer exceptional processing power and responsiveness, allowing you to experience fast performance.

The innovative hybrid AI capabilities, with features like gram chat On-Device and gram chat Cloud, further enhance this power, streamlining workflows and offering personalised insights. The gram (17Z90TL-G) takes performance even further with the Intel® Lunar Lake processor, delivering over three times* the AI performance compared to previous generations. Imagine editing 4K video footage with ease, creating stunning 3D models without lag, or enjoying the latest games with smooth frame rates and detailed visuals. Whether you're a creative professional, a student tackling demanding projects, or simply someone who appreciates uncompromising performance, the 2025 LG gram lineup delivers the power you need to excel.

Designed for life on the move

Staying true to the gram's legacy, the 2025 lineup boasts exceptional portability, exemplified by the gram (17Z90TL-G) and gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90TP-G). The gram (17Z90TL-G) achieves a remarkable balance of power and portability, remaining incredibly thin at just 16mm and lightweight at only 1.389kg for a 17-inch laptop.

The gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90TP-G) offers ultimate flexibility with its 360-degree hinge and included stylus, while still maintaining a slim and light profile that's perfect for on-the-go creativity. The entire gram lineup is designed for users who value freedom and mobility, allowing you to pursue your passions and stay productive, wherever life takes you.

User-centric design: LG gram Link 2.0 and hybrid AI capabilities

The 2025 LG gram lineup is designed to keep users connected and collaborative. LG gram Link 2.0 enables seamless file sharing and call handling across devices, including iOS and Android smartphones, allowing you to seamlessly connect and share files across all your devices. The Hybrid AI capabilities also get personalised insights and streamline your workflow with AI-powered features, including gram chat On-Device and gram chat Cloud.

Specifications:

*The stated performance is based on Intel's internal benchmarks, comparing it to the previous Intel Core Ultra Processor Series1.