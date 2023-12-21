LG SMART TVS UNLOCK A PLETHORA OF ENTERTAINEMENT AND PERSONAL GROWTH WITH NEW APPS

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available

From education to casual games, art and wellness, LG Smart TVs are delivering experiences filled with enjoyment, personal growth and excitement for all.







SEOUL, Dec. 21 2023 —. LG Electronics (LG) presents an array of new apps available on the company’s smart TVs to meet users’ individual preferences and interests. The selection of services is convenient and easily accessible on the big screen at home, helping toenhance various lifestyles with fun and enjoyment.

Supporting individuals of all ages, the new LG smart TV services recognise unique learning needs and the desire for knowledge and personal growth. A notable addition to the services is Udemy, a leading online skill development marketplace and learning platform. Marking its first TV product appearance with its debut on LG TVs, Udemy empowers individuals and organisations with flexibility and effective skill development by offering access to over 200,000 courses across more than 3,000 subjects in over 75 languages. With a track record of benefiting 67 million learners, Udemy allows users to validate their achievements and celebrate their success with the knowledge they have gained. The platform has achieved high user satisfaction scores, providing a wide range of courses created by more than 70,000 global instructors tailored to users’ personal growth and professional development, from programming and data science to leadership and team building. The lecture recommendations are also personalised to each individual, using the power of AI systems that analyse and match learners’ unique interests and goals.

LG smart TVs will now also provide engaging learning platforms for children. ABCmouse is a comprehensive, digital learning solution for children from 2 to 8 years old, offering thousands of individual learning activities for young learners. Designed by education industry experts, children can explore a curriculum that encompasses academic subjects, including reading and language arts, math, science, health, social studies, art, and music, all on an LG smart TV. Young learners can also delight in interactive learning with educational content from The Pinkfong Company, which presents engaging songs and stories featuring the globally beloved characters Pinkfong and Baby Shark. What’s more, the upcoming Baby Shark World for Kids app on the LG webOS platform is set to deliver diverse experiences, including English learning, cultivating healthy habits, singing and dancing, and enjoying cinema versions of movies – all within an interface optimised for TV.

LG smart TVs further elevate the entertainment experience with the ability to delight in a variety of casual games. Volley, a leading creator of voice AI games, brings its top games directly to the big screens of LG Smart TVs, including ‘Jeopardy!’. Anipang Match, a web3 casual puzzle game developed by Wemade Play, integrates a play-to-earn model within the WEMIX PLAY blockchain game platform, delighting users with its cute characters and offering valuable coin rewards. Making its TV product debut, the larger screen will create a more immersive gaming experience for Volley users, with intuitive play via the LG Magic Remote.

The most recent services and features available on LG smart TVs cater to various lifestyles and individual preferences. Users can prioritise their health and wellness with Alo Moves, the award-winning holistic wellness platform by popular athleisure brand Alo Yoga that provides expert-led yoga, fitness, mindfulness, self-care, and nutrition programs for all levels. The platform is personalised and provides class recommendations based on users’ goals and interests. Meanwhile, with Saatchi Art and Daily Art Story, users can transform their TV into a captivating art display with professionally curated collections. What’s more, thanks to technologies developed by leading digital art platform company DASVERSE, LG Smart TVs deliver visually stunning quality that brings artwork to life.

The latest LG innovations and achievements in creating a smarter, better life will be on show at CES 2024 from January 9-12 in the company’s booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Center). To keep up with every LG CES announcement, follow #LGCES2024 on social media.