Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG SMART TVS UNLOCK A PLETHORA OF ENTERTAINEMENT AND PERSONAL GROWTH WITH NEW APPS

CORPORATE 12/21/2023
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available

 

From education to casual games, art and wellness, LG Smart TVs are delivering experiences filled with enjoyment, personal growth and excitement for all.



SEOUL, Dec. 21 2023 —. LG Electronics (LG) presents an array of new apps available on the company’s smart TVs to meet users’ individual preferences and interests. The selection of services is convenient and easily accessible on the big screen at home, helping toenhance various lifestyles with fun and enjoyment.

 

Supporting individuals of all ages, the new LG smart TV services recognise unique learning needs and the desire for knowledge and personal growth. A notable addition to the services is Udemy, a leading online skill development marketplace and learning platform. Marking its first TV product appearance with its debut on LG TVs, Udemy empowers individuals and organisations with flexibility and effective skill development by offering access to over 200,000 courses across more than 3,000 subjects in over 75 languages. With a track record of benefiting 67 million learners, Udemy allows users to validate their achievements and celebrate their success with the knowledge they have gained. The platform has achieved high user satisfaction scores, providing a wide range of courses created by more than 70,000 global instructors tailored to users’ personal growth and professional development, from programming and data science to leadership and team building. The lecture recommendations are also personalised to each individual, using the power of AI systems that analyse and match learners’ unique interests and goals.

 

LG smart TVs will now also provide engaging learning platforms for children. ABCmouse is a comprehensive, digital learning solution for children from 2 to 8 years old, offering thousands of individual learning activities for young learners. Designed by education industry experts, children can explore a curriculum that encompasses academic subjects, including reading and language arts, math, science, health, social studies, art, and music, all on an LG smart TV. Young learners can also delight in interactive learning with educational content from The Pinkfong Company, which presents engaging songs and stories featuring the globally beloved characters Pinkfong and Baby Shark. What’s more, the upcoming Baby Shark World for Kids app on the LG webOS platform is set to deliver diverse experiences, including English learning, cultivating healthy habits, singing and dancing, and enjoying cinema versions of movies – all within an interface optimised for TV.

 

LG smart TVs further elevate the entertainment experience with the ability to delight in a variety of casual games. Volley, a leading creator of voice AI games, brings its top games directly to the big screens of LG Smart TVs, including ‘Jeopardy!’. Anipang Match, a web3 casual puzzle game developed by Wemade Play, integrates a play-to-earn model within the WEMIX PLAY blockchain game platform, delighting users with its cute characters and offering valuable coin rewards. Making its TV product debut, the larger screen will create a more immersive gaming experience for Volley users, with intuitive play via the LG Magic Remote.

 

The most recent services and features available on LG smart TVs cater to various lifestyles and individual preferences. Users can prioritise their health and wellness with Alo Moves, the award-winning holistic wellness platform by popular athleisure brand Alo Yoga that provides expert-led yoga, fitness, mindfulness, self-care, and nutrition programs for all levels. The platform is personalised and provides class recommendations based on users’ goals and interests. Meanwhile, with Saatchi Art and Daily Art Story, users can transform their TV into a captivating art display with professionally curated collections. What’s more, thanks to technologies developed by leading digital art platform company DASVERSE, LG Smart TVs deliver visually stunning quality that brings artwork to life.

 

The latest LG innovations and achievements in creating a smarter, better life will be on show at CES 2024 from January 9-12 in the company’s booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Center). To keep up with every LG CES announcement, follow #LGCES2024 on social media.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 