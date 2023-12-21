Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG ULTRAGEAR UNVEILS INNOVATIVE 4K OLED GAMING MONITOR WITH DUAL-HZ FEATURE

CORPORATE 12/21/2023
Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available

 

2024 UltraGear OLED gaming monitor lineup introduces Pixel Sound technology, delivering clear, cinematic audio that brings a new dimension to gaming.



SEOUL, Dec. 21, 2023— LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its latest lineup of UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors, designed to provide premium gaming experiences. The expanded lineup includes the anticipated 32-inch 4K gaming monitor (model 32GS95UE), which boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, an ultra-fast 0.03ms Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time, and the LG Dual-Hz feature and Pixel Sound technology. The company is also introducing 39- and 34-inch models with ultra-wide curved screens: the 39GS95QE and the CES 2024 Innovation Award-winning 34GS95QE.

 

The Innovative Dual-Hz Gaming Monitor to Offer 4K 240Hz / FHD 480Hz

The innovative 32GS95UE is the first LG UltraGear monitor equipped with the new Dual-Hz feature, allowing users to switch between 4K (3,840 x 2,160) at 240Hz and Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 480Hz with one simple click. This time-saving innovation, easily managed via a hotkey or joystick’s directional switch, lets users apply the optimal combination of screen resolution and refresh rate for the genre of game they’re playing. For fast-paced action titles and shooting games, users can select FHD 480Hz, while visually rich story-driven games can be enjoyed in 4K 240Hz.

 

In addition to the Dual-Hz feature, the 32-inch UltraGear OLED possesses an impressive 0.03ms (GtG) response time that helps eliminate motion blur, boost clarity and deliver dynamic gameplay. This, combined with the exceptional colour and contrast that LG self-lit OLED technology is known for, takes the visual experience to another level.

 

The 32GS95UE further enhances the user experience with its minimal screen bezels and powerful, nuanced sound. The LG 4-side virtually borderless design provides a stunning display that doesn’t distract from the on-screen action. The monitor creates an exhilarating, three-dimensional soundscape with Pixel Sound technology and an integrated front-facing sound system featuring two woofers and support for DTS Virtual:X. The speakers are cleverly hidden behind the OLED panel itself, eliminating the need for external speakers and saving valuable desk space.

 

Elevating Gaming Immersion Through Innovative Design

The CES 2024 Innovation Award-winning 34-inch 34GS95QE and its larger sibling, the 39-inch 39GS95QE, expand the gaming experience with the 800R-curved, 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide Quad-HD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution OLED displays. Elevating user immersion, these panoramic monitors also feature LG Anti-Glare & Low Reflection Coating, a 4-side borderless design, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time. The 800R curvature and cinematic 21:9 format of the 34GS95QE and 39GS95QE, together with the LG OLED display tech, add a new dimension to gaming and content viewing.

 

The latest LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors also incorporate the new Unity Hexagonal design rear cover, seamlessly integrating sleek aesthetics with efficient cable management. The slim ‘L’ Stand, introduced this year, offers ergonomic benefits, stability and space-efficiency. Along with tilt-, height-, pivot-, and swivel-adjustability, the stand has a smaller footprint than the 2023 V-shaped stand, helping to free up space and increase desk usability. The stylish and functional stand also provides installation flexibility and contributes to the monitors’ futuristic look.

 

More Models to Meet Gamers’ Diverse Demands

Along with the new 32-incher, and the 34- and 39-inch curved models, the LG 2024 UltraGear OLED gaming monitor lineup welcomes two 45-inch monitors and a 27-inch monitor (models 45GS95QE, 45GS96QB, and 27GS95QE, respectively). These upgraded versions of the highly acclaimed 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE further enhance the UltraGear family, delivering the gaming experience that the premium LG gaming monitor brand is known for. With high refresh rates, fast response times and immersive picture quality, these monitors meet the expectations of discerning consumers. Additionally, all three models are VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 certified, offering high-brightness screens that produce deep blacks and enhance the depth and detail in darker game environments.

 

A strong performer, the 45-inch 45GS96QB takes users deeper into their favourite games; its UltraWide QHD resolution curved (800R) OLED display and built-in speakers ensuring realistic visuals and sound. Meanwhile, the 27GS95QE is a great option for smaller spaces, providing a 27-inch flat screen OLED display with all the specifications and features needed for next-level gaming.

 

“LG’s new lineup of UltraGear OLED gaming monitors elevates the gaming experience with groundbreaking technologies and a variety of sizes and form factors,” said Lee Yoon-suk, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “LG is dedicated to leading the gaming monitor segment and meeting gamers' needs, designing innovative products that deliver a deeply satisfying visual and audio performance.”

Specifications:

 

　

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor

(32GS95UE)

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor

(39GS95QE)

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor

(34GS95QE)

Display Type

OLED

(anti-glare low reflection (AGLR))

OLED

(anti-glare low reflection (AGLR))

OLED

(anti-glare low reflection (AGLR))

Screen Size

32-inch

39-inch

34-inch

Aspect Ratio

16:9

21:9

21:9

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160

3,440 x 1,440

3,440 x 1,440

Color Gamut

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1,500,000:1

1,500,000:1

1,500,000:1

Refresh Rate (Max.)

240Hz

240Hz

240Hz

Response Time

0.03ms GtG

0.03ms GtG

0.03ms GtG

Curvature

-

800R

800R

HDR

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400

Adaptive Sync

G-SYNC Compatible

FreeSync Premium Pro

Connectivity

HDMI 2.1 x2

DisplayPort 1.4 x1

4-pole headphone out (DTS Headphone:X)

Speaker

Yes (Pixel Sound

Technology + Woofer)

No

No

Stand

Tilt

Tilt

Tilt

Height

Height

Height

Swivel

Swivel

Swivel

Pivot

-

-

      

 

 

　

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor

(45GS95QE)

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor

(45GS96QB)

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor

(27GS95QE)

Display Type

OLED

(anti-glare low reflection (AGLR))

OLED

(anti-glare low reflection (AGLR))

OLED

(anti-glare low reflection (AGLR))

Screen Size

44.5-inch

44.5-inch

26.5-inch

Aspect Ratio

21:9

21:9

169

Resolution

3,440 x 1,440

3,440 x 1,440

2,560 x 1,440

Color Gamut

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1,500,000:1

1,500,000:1

1,500,000:1

Refresh Rate (Max.)

240Hz

240Hz

240Hz

Response Time

0.03ms GtG

0.03ms GtG

0.03ms GtG

Curvature

800R

800R

-

HDR

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400

Adaptive Sync

G-SYNC Compatible

FreeSync Premium Pro

Connectivity

HDMI 2.1 x2

DisplayPort 1.4 x1

-

USB-C 65W

-

4-pole headphone out (DTS Headphone:X)

Speaker

No

Yes

No

Stand

Tilt

Tilt

Tilt

Height

Height

Height

Swivel

Swivel

Swivel

-

-

Pivot

 

Back To List
