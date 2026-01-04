LG UNVEILS THE WALLPAPER TV: THE WORLD’S THINNEST, TRUE WIRELESS OLED TV

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 — At CES 2026, LG Electronics (LG) unveils its latest OLED lineup, headlined by the return of an icon: the LG OLED evo W6, True Wireless Wallpaper TV. The W6 revives the LG Wallpaper Design first introduced in 2017, now combined with True Wireless connectivity and, on select models, the company’s most advanced picture innovation yet – Hyper Radiant Colour Technology. Celebrating 13 consecutive years of being the leading OLED TV brand, LG once again sets the standard for next generation display excellence with its full 2026 OLED evo series, all powered by this groundbreaking technology.

Innovation at its thinnest: The Wallpaper OLED TV with True Wireless

Leading the 2026 lineup is the LG OLED evo W6, envisioned to blend into the space while leaving just the experience. With a 9mm class thin body, achieved by meticulous miniaturisation of essential components and a complete re-engineering of its internal architecture, the Wallpaper TV delivers a sleek, lightweight form without sacrificing structural integrity. An improved wall mount also enables the TV to sit flush against the wall from edge-to-edge, completing the intended wallpaper design.

The LG True Wireless technology gives customers the freedom to place the Wallpaper TV almost anywhere in the room. All inputs are located on the Zero Connect Box — which can be positioned up to 10 meters away providing there is direct line of sight.

Where sophisticated design meets advanced wireless technology to deliver visually lossless 4K video and audio wirelessly, the Wallpaper TV stands as the world’s thinnest True Wireless OLED TV. It demonstrates that a thin silhouette does not require a sacrifice in the viewing experience, delivering the full intensity of LG flagship picture quality.

Hyper Radiant Colour technology: the next evolution of OLED brilliance

LG presents a new standard for the next OLED with its Hyper Radiant Colour Technology:improving black, colour, and brightness to the highest level while lowering reflection.

This evolution enables the new Wallpaper TV to be the brightest ever. Powered by Brightness Booster Ultra, it achieves luminance levels up to 3.9 times brighter than conventional OLEDs.

To help maintain this increased brilliance in different viewing environments, the Wallpaper TV uses a screen specifically engineered for the lowest reflectance among LG TVs, earning the industry-first Reflection Free Premium certification from Intertek. With this breakthrough, users can experience the Perfect Blacks and Perfect Colours that LG OLED TV UL Solutions-verified displays are known for – now with reduced distraction, even in brightly lit rooms.

Orchestrating these visual advancements is the new α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen3, featuring a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is 5.6 times more powerful than the previous year of OLED evo models. This increase in computing power enables the new Dual AI Engine. Unlike traditional processors that often sacrifice natural texture to reduce noise, the Dual AI Engine runs parallel algorithms to execute both tasks simultaneously, resulting in a more balanced image that retains natural detail while eliminating over-sharpening.

LG Gallery+: a versatile platform for personalised interiors

LG Gallery+ complements the Wallpaper TV in empowering interior-conscious customers to tailor their living space to their unique tastes. The service transforms the screen into a versatile element that shapes the room’s atmosphere, offering over a wide range of visuals ranging including customers’ personal photo collections and images they create with Generative AI. Enhanced by mood-matching background music, LG Gallery+ elevates the TV into a dynamic tool for self-expression and interior styling. The service is available across the LG TV lineup including the Wallpaper TV.

Advanced gaming performance

LG continues to be a leader in the gaming TV sector with features tailored for high-performance play. The Wallpaper TV alongside the 2026 OLED evo models support a 4K 165Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium, designed for tear-free, ultra-smooth gameplay. With a 0.1ms pixel response time and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), the displays offer the responsiveness sought by gamers.

AI TV experience personalised with multi-AI, made more secure with LG shield

LG’s vision for TV experience is ultra-personalisation through its award winning webOS platform. This year, through Voice ID, users will be presented with their personalised 'My Page' home screen. With just a spoken command, the TV recognises who is watching and switches the interface to match the speaker’s profile — complete with personal widgets and apps — ensuring the content is always relevant to the current user, even if another family member was watching previously.

The customer experience is enriched by Multi-AI capabilities, integrating Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot to allow users to vocalise questions and receive tailored responses. An upgraded AI Concierge further enhances viewing by helping customers effortlessly explore content-related information. Activated by voice or the Magic Remote, users can access the new 'In This Scene' feature for cast details and related content, with the novelty of generating images with AI. This entire ecosystem is secured by LG Shield, a CES 2026 Innovation Award-winner, which safeguards data through advanced encryption and security measures, letting users enjoy personalised experiences with peace of mind.

"The Wallpaper TV represents the beautiful convergence of our True Wireless leadership, form factor innovation, and 13 years of OLED mastery," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "LG continues to raise the bar for OLED TVs, setting the standard for what’s next."

Visitors to CES 2026 can experience the new Wallpaper TV and the full OLED evo lineup at the LG Electronics booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Centre) from January 6-9. For more information, visit https://www.lg.com/global/newsroom/news/.