Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
STEP 1
Take out the lint filter cover.
STEP 1
STEP 2
Remove the aroma filter from the back ofthe lint filter cover.
STEP 2
STEP 3
Open the aroma filter, insert an aroma sheet, and then close the aroma filter.
STEP 3
STEP 4
Insert the aroma filter into the back of the lint filter cover.
STEP 4
STEP 5
Reinstall the lint filter cover on top of the lint filter correctly.
- Install the lint filter cover in the way that its guide faces the front of the appliance.
STEP 5
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Net Weight (g)
101
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
224 x 100 x 40
GENERAL
-
Part Number
AGM73611313
-
Category
Aroma Sheet
-
Components
Sheet 20EA
-
Note
Lime Basil and Mandarin
