We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Ultra Large Screen TV Slim Wall Mount Bracket (WB22E97GB)
*Compatible Models
Streamlined and seamless
The slim wall mount hangs your TV close to the wall, with minimal gap.^
^The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
Awe-inspiring scale, captivating entertainment
The slim wall mount is compatible with select 97” and 100” LG Ultra-Large Screen TVs.*
TV and sound bar pictured, sold separately.
Included accessories:
2x Wall Brackets
2x Wall Mount Supporters
2x Wall Supporter
4x TV Fixing Screws
2x TV Protection cushions
Wall Anchors
Wall Mount Screws
All Spec
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.