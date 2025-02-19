Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
CordZero™ A9K Vacuum Cleaner Cyclonic Mesh Filter

ADV75957709

ADV75957709

CordZero™ A9K Vacuum Cleaner Cyclonic Mesh Filter

  • 15 degree view
  • front view
  • side view
  • top view
  • bottom view
15 degree view
front view
side view
top view
bottom view

Key Features

  • LG CordZero™ A9K Vacuum Cleaners Genuine Cyclonic Mesh Filter
  • Metal Frame

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The cyclonic mesh filter is located inside the body of the product.

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

STEP 1

Remove the battery from the product body before cleaning the dust bin.

Push down the Kompressor lever a several times to collect and compact the dust from the outside of the cyclonic mesh filter and the interior walls of the dust bin.

 

- Foreign objects which become lodged in the cyclonic mesh filter may be difficult to dislodge with the Kompressor lever.

Remove the cyclonic mesh filter and use the provided cleaning brush to clean it.

Remove the battery from the product body before cleaning the dust bin Push down the Kompressor lever a several times to collect and compact the dust from the outside of the cyclonic mesh filter and the interior walls of the dust bin Foreign objects which become lodged in the cyclonic mesh filter may be difficult to dislodge with the Kompressor lever Remove the cyclonic mesh filter and use the provided cleaning brush to clean it

STEP 2

Press the dust bin cover release button to open the dust bin cover.

Shake the dust bin to empty it.

 

- Be careful as dust or foreign objects may spill out when opening the dust bin.

Empty the dust bin into a wastebasket or where dust and foreign objects can be easily removed.

 

- The dust bin can be wrapped in a plastic bag to contain the dust when emptying the dust bin.

Press the dust bin cover release button to open the dust bin cover Shake the dust bin to empty it Be careful as dust or foreign objects may spill out when opening the dust bin Empty the dust bin into a wastebasket or where dust and foreign objects can be easily removed The dust bin can be wrapped in a plastic bag to contain the dust when emptying the dust bin

STEP 3

Insert the crevice tool into the cyclonic mesh filter and turn it counterclockwise to remove the filter.

Insert the crevice tool into the cyclonic mesh filter and turn it counterclockwise to remove the filter

STEP 4

Wash the cyclonic mesh filter under running water.

 

- To avoid odour and the malfunction of the motor, allow the cyclonic mesh filter to dry completely in a well-ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours before reassembling.

Wash the cyclonic mesh filter under running water To avoid odour and the malfunction of the motor allow the cyclonic mesh filter to dry completely in a well ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours before reassembling

STEP 5

Use the combination tool to clean out dust or foreign objects inside the dust bin.

 

- Do not wash the product body or motor with water.

Use the combination tool to clean out dust or foreign objects inside the dust bin Do not wash the product body or motor with water

STEP 6

Turn the product body over and lift the Kompressor lever up to clean the inside of the working plate with the provided cleaning brush.

 

- Do not push the Kompressor lever down hard.

The working plate may be damaged

 

Turn the product body over again and shake it while pressing down the lever to remove the dust.

Turn the product body over and lift the Kompressor lever up to clean the inside of the working plate with the provided cleaning brush Do not push the Kompressor lever down hard The working plate may be damaged Turn the product body over again and shake it while pressing down the lever to remove the dust

STEP 7

Wrap the provided cleaning brush with a wet paper towel, tucked into the slots on the handle.

 

Turn the product body over, lift the Kompressor lever up, and clean the inside of the working plate with the towel-wrapped brush handle.

Wrap the provided cleaning brush with a wet paper towel tucked into the slots on the handle Turn the product body over lift the Kompressor lever up and clean the inside of the working plate with the towel wrapped brush handle

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

DIMENSIONS

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    ADV75957709

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

