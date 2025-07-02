We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Clean
STEP 1
Press the nozzle release button to remove the nozzle from the extension pipe or product body.
STEP 2
Turn the nozzle upside down and remove the rotating brush while holding down the PUSH button on the nozzle.
STEP 3
Attach the crevice tool to the product body and use the vacuum to remove foreign objects and dust from the brush and the bottom of the nozzle.
STEP 4
Use a damp towel or cloth to remove any remaining foreign objects and dust from the brush and the bottom of the nozzle.
- Do not wash the rotating brush and the nozzle with water or immerse them in water.
- Wrap the handle of the cleaning brush with a wet towel or cloth and use it to clean the rotating brush and nozzle.
STEP 5
Remove foreign objects, debris and hair from all Rollers of the nozzles using tweezers.
STEP 6
You can clean the inside of the small roller by inserting a flat-head screwdriver into the groove and removing the fixing part.
STEP 7
Reassemble the small roller and the fixing part and make sure that they are properly attached.
STEP 8
When holding both ends of the rotating brush and pulling it out, the rotating brush and part of the edge will separate.
If hair is wrapped around the edge of the rotating brush, remove the rotating brush and clean it.
STEP 9
Reassemble the rotating brush and the part of the edge and insert the end of the rotating brush into the groove at the end of the nozzle.
STEP 10
Slide the brush back into the nozzle until it clicks into place.
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Part Number
AGB74617103
-
Color
Essence Graphite
-
Category
Nozzle
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
295 x 73 x 257
