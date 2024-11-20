We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NeoChef, 23L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven
Hot and cold
The Inverter technology in the LG NeoChef® enables more precise temperature control, and a more even distribution of heat throughout foods. This helps to evenly defrost foods and avoid overcooked and unthawed areas.
Cook up a storm quickly
Easy Home-Made Yoghurt
LG NeoChef®
Simple, Versatile, Stylish
LG Neochef® microwave oven placed in bright orange and green modern design kitchen.
Alt text
A smart approach to cooking
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Bright thinking. Easy cleaning
Alt text
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Smart Inverter Magnetron
10 Years Parts Warranty
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.