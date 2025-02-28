We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
By Women’s Weekly
Traditional Crème Caramel
Serves: 8
Course: Dessert
Appliance(s): Oven, Cooktop
Cooking Mode(s): Steam, Hot Air
A French classic, made possible with the LG Kitchen Collection
* When making the caramel, avoid using a saucepan with a dark interior as it will be very hard to gauge the depth of colour.
INGREDIENTS
¾ cup (165g) caster sugar
300ml thickened cream
1¾ cups (430ml) milk
6 eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
½ cup (75g) caster sugar, extra
Raspberries, to serve
METHOD
- Preheat oven to 160C Top Bottom Heat. Line a roasting tray with a clean tea towel.
- Place sugar and ½ cup (125ml) water in a medium heavy-based saucepan. Place pan on the induction cooktop and select power level 6 (medium heat); cook, stirring without boiling, until sugar dissolves. Bring to the boil, without stirring, until mixture is a deep caramel colour. (Keep in mind that the caramel will continue to colour off the heat.) Remove from heat; allow bubbles to subside. Pour caramel into a deep 20cm round cake pan.
- Bring cream and milk almost to the boil in medium saucepan.
- Meanwhile, whisk eggs, vanilla and extra sugar in a large heatproof bowl. Whisking continuously, pour hot milk mixture into egg mixture. Strain mixture into cake pan
- Place cake pan in prepared roasting tray. Fill a saucepan with water and bring just to the quickly using the boost function. Place roasting tray in the oven and taking care, add enough hot water to come halfway up the side of the pan. Bake for about 40 minutes or until set.
- Remove pan from roasting tray. Cover; refrigerate overnight.
- Using your fingers gently ease crème caramel from side of pan; invert onto a deep-sided serving plate. Serve with raspberries.
TIPS
LG tip: You will need to start this crème caramel recipe a day ahead. It uses the mode Top Bottom Heat in the LG Series 9-76L Insta View Steam Oven.