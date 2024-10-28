We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cantonese Style Whole Steamed Fish
Serves: 2 or 4-6 as a shared meal
Course: Main
Appliance(s): Oven, Cooktop
Cooking Mode(s): Steam, Induction
Nothing brings a table of friends together quite like a shared meal. You’re sure to earn instant accolades the moment you present Poh’s mouth-watering whole steamed fish as the centrepiece of your main spread. Steam cooked to juicy perfection in the LG oven – using the Steam cook function – this dish may look deceptively simple but thanks to a heady mix of sweet and savoury ingredients, every bite bursts with flavour.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 x 1kg whole white fish (try barramundi, baby red snapper or coral trout), cleaned
- 2 tbsp peanut or vegetable oil
- Freshly ground white pepper, to taste
- 2 tbsp finely shredded ginger
- Dozen coriander sprigs
- 2-3 spring onions, shredded diagonally (soak in ice water if you want beautiful, curly tendrils)
- Steamed jasmine rice, to serve
For the marinade:
- 1 1/2 tbsp Shaoxing wine (available from Asian grocers)
- 2 tbsp light soy sauce
- 1 tbsp finely chopped ginger
- 1 tsp sesame oil
METHOD
- To make the marinade, mix together all the ingredients.
- Place the fish on a large plate and make three slits to the bone, 3cm apart on both sides of the fish. Spoon over the marinade and massage gently over the entire fish. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in the fridge for 10 minutes.
- To prepare the LG oven for steaming the fish, press the Water Tank button on the control panel. Remove the tank and fill with water to the Max line. Set the oven to Steam Hot-Air for fish.
- To cook, place the plate of fish on an oven tray and slide into the oven. Steam for 5-8 minutes, or until the fish is cooked. To test if the fish is cooked, insert a small sharp knife into the thickest part of the flesh and part gently. If the flesh is no longer translucent, it is cooked.
- Heat the peanut or vegetable oil in a hot wok until it smokes. Sprinkle the fish with pepper, ginger, coriander and spring onion, then slowly pour the hot oil over the fish to crisp the skin and scald the aromatics. Serve with steamed jasmine rice.