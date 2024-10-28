We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Yeow Family Fried Rice
Serves: 2
Course: Main
Appliance(s): Cooktop
Cooking Mode(s): Induction
When it comes to comfort food, it doesn’t get much better than tucking into a steaming bowl of flavourful fried rice. Poh’s delicious chicken fried rice recipe serves two, but we recommend doubling the ingredients to feed your brood. And with LG’s Flexi Zone induction cooktop function, there’s plenty of room for your biggest wok. For beautifully crisp rice, cook your rice the day before and chill it overnight.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup (200g) jasmine rice, cooked and refrigerated overnight
- 1/4 cup (60ml) vegetable or peanut oil
- 2 medium brown onions, finely chopped
- 2 lap cheong (Chinese sausage), sliced 3mm thick
- 1 chicken breast fillet (about 250g), diced into 1cm cubes
- 200g peeled uncooked prawn flesh, cut into small pieces
- 1/2 cup (80g) frozen peas
- 1/2 cup (80g) carrot, diced into 5mm cubes
- 2 tbsp light soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp salt, or to taste
- 1/2 tsp white pepper, or to taste
- 3 large free-range eggs, lightly beaten
- Pinch of sugar
METHOD
- In a wok, heat the oil over medium heat and cook the onion for 2 minutes or until tender and brown.
- Add the lap cheong and stir-fry for 1 minute to render off some of the fat.
- Add the chicken breast and stir-fry for 2 minutes or until lightly browned and cooked.
- Add the prawns, peas and carrot and stir-fry for 1 minute or until the prawns are just cooked.
- Add the cold cooked rice, soy sauce, salt and white pepper and stir-fry until the grains of rice are separate and tender.
- Make a well in the middle of the rice by pushing the rice to the edges of the wok. Pour the eggs into the well but don’t stir for about 10 seconds. With an egg flip, flip the egg over. It should be nice and brown. Repeat this process until the egg looks nearly cooked.
- Break the egg into small pieces using the egg flip. Stir the egg through the rice, add the sugar and cook for another 30 seconds. Serve immediately.