Blu-Ray Rewriter
All Spec
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating System
Windows Vista: Home Basic, Home Premium, Ultimate Edition / Windows XP: Home Edition, Professional, Media Center Edition
-
Buffer Size
4MB
-
Interface Type
Serial ATA
DIMENSION
-
External Dimensions
146x41.3x172mm （W/O Beze)
-
Front Bezel
148x42x5mm
SPEED (WRITE/READ)
-
DVD-R/RW/ROM
16x/12x CAV
-
DVD-R DL
16x/12x CAV
-
DVD-RAM (Ver.1.0)
2x/3x CLV/5x/12X PCAV
-
DVD-Video
(CSS Compliant Disc) 4.8x CAV (SL/DL)
-
DVD+R/+RW
16x/12x CAV
-
DVD+R DL
16x/12x CAV
-
CD-R/RW/ROM
48x/40x/48x CAV
-
CD-DA (DAE)
40x CAV
-
BD-ROM (SL/DL)
10x/8x CAV
-
BD-R (SL/DL)
10x/8x CAV
-
BD-R (SL LTH)
6x CAV
-
BD-RE (SL/DL)
8x/6x CAV
-
BDMV
(AACS Compliant Disc) 4.8x CAV
SUSTAINED TRANSFER RATE
-
DVD-ROM
22.16 Mbytes/s (16x) max
-
CD-ROM
7,200 kB/s (48x) max
-
BD-ROM
287.72 Mbits/s (8x) max
WRITE METHOD
-
DVD-R
Disc at Once, Incremental Recording and Layer Jump Recording
-
DVD-R /RW
Disc at Once, Incremental Recording and Restricted Overwrite
-
DVD-RAM/+RW
Random Write
-
DVD+R
Sequential Recording
-
DVD+R DL
Sequential Recording
-
CD-R/RW
Disc at Once, Session at Once, Track at Once and Packet Write
-
BD-R SL/DL
Sequential Recording Mode with Pseudo-Overwrite/Sequential Recording Mode without Pseudo-Overwrite
-
BD-RE (SL/DL)
Random Write/ Sequential Recording Mode without Pseudo-Overwrite
