We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CP40NG10
All Spec
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating System
Windows Vista: Home Basic, Home Premium, Ultimate Edition / Windows XP: Home Edition, Professional, Media Center Edition / Windows7: Home Basic, Home Premium, Professional, Ultimate Edition
-
Interface Type
USB 2.0
DIMENSION
-
External Dimensions
156x21.4x165.2mm
-
Weight (g)
365
SPEED (WRITE/READ)
-
DVD+R(SL/DL)
8x/6x
-
DVD+RW/-RW
8x/6x
-
DVD-RAM
5x
-
BD-R/-RE(Sl/DL)
6x / 4.8x
-
CD-R/-RW
24x
-
M disc (Read)
8x
-
DVD+R(SL/DL) Read
8x / 6x
-
DVD+RW Read
8x
-
M disc
4x
-
BD-ROM (SL/DL) Read
6x / 6x
-
DVD-ROM(SL/DL) Read
8x
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Silent Play
Yes
-
Jamless Play
Yes
-
M-Disc Support
Yes
-
MAC Support
Yes (DVD)
-
Loading Tray
Tray Loading
BUNDLE SOFTWARE
-
LG Easy Burning Tool
Yes
-
Power2Go
Yes
-
PowerDVD-BD 3D ver.
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.