We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Promotion entries now closed
*Promotion period 30 September to 4 October 2023. Must be a MyLG Member and must have opted in to receive communications from LG to be eligible to participate in the promotion. The first 20 claimants (per Participating Product) to register their interest in providing a review of an eligible French Door Fridge will receive a 50% Discount Coupon that can be applied towards the purchase of the Participating Product. Discount Coupon must be used within 3 days of receipt and can only be used on the Participating Product the claimant has registered their interest for. If the Discount Coupon is not used, the coupon will be forfeited. Claimants must submit their review of the Participating Product within 21 days of delivery. LG reserves the right to reclaim the Participating Product in the event a review is not submitted within 21 days of delivery of the product. Participating Products are models GF-MV600, GF-V900MBLC, GF-V700BSLC, GF-D700MBLC, GF-D700BSLC, GF-L700MBL, GF-L700PL, GF-B700MBL and GF-B700PL. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer including the ‘Up to $400 Cashback on French Door’ Promotion and $50 Welcome Coupon. Click here for full T&Cs.