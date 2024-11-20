We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
450L Bottom Mount Fridge in Black Steel Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Total Capacity
450L
-
Refrigerator Capacity
295L
-
Freezer Capacity
155L
REFRIGERATOR STYLE -
-
Refrigerator Style
Bottom Mount Fridges
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (mm)
1720
-
Depth - Without Door (mm)
594
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
700
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
700
-
Width (mm)
700
-
Weight
80kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption per year
299kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
4½ Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Black Steel
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
SmartThinQ™
Yes
-
Reversible Doors
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Shelving
2 Fixed, 2 Adjustable
-
Door Baskets
4 Fixed, 2 Adjustable
-
Drawers
1 Moisture Balance Crisper
-
Cooling Fan
Dual Speed
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-
-
Drawers
3
-
Twist Ice Tray with Ice Bank
Yes
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098174119
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
10 Year Parts Warranty*
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.