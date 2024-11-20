Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
420L Bottom Mount Fridge - Matte Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

420L Bottom Mount Fridge - Matte Black Finish

GB-W455MBL

420L Bottom Mount Fridge - Matte Black Finish

(0)
Front view of GB-W455MBL. Bottom mount fridge with inverter technology, 5-star energy rating.
5 Star Rating With Inverter Linear Compressor3
Inverter Linear Compressor

5 Star Rating With Inverter Linear Compressor

With less vibration, moving parts and noise than a conventional LG compressor system, the 420L fridge adds to LGs range of bottom mount 5 star energy rating fridges. As the Inverter Linear Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).

Surround Cooling
Surround Cooling

Cools from Front and Back

Cool air enters the fridge cavity from the rear and front ceiling vents to help keep food fresher for longer.*

*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

Door Cooling
Door Cooling

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
Keep Food Fresher for Longer3
LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh produce by reducing internal temperature fluctuations.

REF-AP-Universe2-Basic-MatteBlackSteel-03-2-LINEARCooling-Desktop_20190311

REF-AP-Universe2-Basic-MatteBlackSteel-03-3-LINEARCooling-Desktop_20190311

REF-AP-Universe2-Basic-MatteBlackSteel-03-4-LINEARCooling-Desktop_20190311

Adjust Humidity Settings3

FRESHBalancer®

Adjust Humidity Settings

Extend the life of your fruits and vegetables by optimising the humidity levels in the Fresh Balancer®.

Bring Convenience Into Your Kitchen1

Bring Convenience Into Your Kitchen

This nifty bottom mount fridge features a 2-Step Folding Shelf for tall bottles and soft LED lighting providing optimum illumination of the interior compartment
2-Step Folding Shelf to Store Tall Items<br>1

2-Step Folding Shelf to Store Tall Items

You can adjust the shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.
Sleek Exterior Design3

Sleek Exterior Design

With a 700mm width that easily fits most kitchens, enjoy the convenience and storage of this modern and very stylish bottom mount refrigerator.
Adjust your fridge

Adjust your fridge & freezer door not your kitchen​

Reversible hinged doors can be adjusted to swing open to the right or to the left, ensuring that your fridge never blocks an entrance way or interferes with cabinets and appliances.*​

*Process must be performed by an LG Authorised Technician at your own cost. To find a technician near you, please visit  https://www.lg.com/au/support/locate-repair-center. The fridge door, by default, opens on the right hinge. Additional costs incurred if customer elects to switch to left hinge.

FAQs

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

 What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

 LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Dimension
420L
Capacity
700 x 1720 x 700
Key Feature 1
5 Star Energy Rating
Key Feature 2
Door Cooling+™, Fast Cooling for Stored Door Items

Key Specs

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 1720 x 700

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    286

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Plumbing

    No Plumbing Required

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Bottom Mount

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    420

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    287

  • Net Freezer (L)

    133

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes (Fridge Only)

  • Internal Electronic Control (LED)

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    84

  • Height (mm)

    1720

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    700

  • Depth without door (mm)

    595

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 1720 x 700

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    700

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    Manual Twist Tray

  • Plumbing

    No Plumbing Required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Water Only

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    286

  • Energy Rating

    5 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    Fixed (6)

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Shelving

    Fixed (1), Adjustable (3)

  • Folding Shelf

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Balancer)

    1

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806098380565

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer

    Fixed (3)

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*

What people are saying

