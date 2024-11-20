Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
617L French Door Fridge - MoodUP® LED Panels

(0)
Front View of MoodUP® GF-MV600 fridge. Coloured LED door panel french door fridge with Knock Knock Instaview.
The logo of DESIGN AWARD 2023

DESIGN AWARD 2023

LG InstaView Fridge MoodUP®

The logo of Red Dot DESIGN AWARD

Red Dot DESIGN AWARD

LG InstaView Fridge

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

Much to adore. The fridge with more.

Colour collection​

Browse fun colours to perfectly capture your mood.*

Music collection

Make your fridge the ultimate party accessory.

InstaView™​

Knock twice to see inside without losing cool air.

LG ThinQ® 

Control and monitor your fridge from your device.

*Brightness and colours on LED panels may vary depending on surrounding environment.

Colour Collection

Let your mood set the vibe

Easily customise your fridge’s colour display from the ThinQ® app.*

*Overseas model shown and may differ from model available for sale in Australia. Brightness and colours on LED panels may vary depending on surrounding environment.

Thousands of colour combinations!

Create your perfect colour story from over thousands of different combinations inside the LG ThinQ® app.*
gf-mv600 french door fridge freezer
Music Collection

Lights. Music. Party.

Use Party Mode to play your favourite songs or choose from fridge’s extensive music collection from the ThinQ® app or play your favourite music.

Lighting that grooves with you

Experience lights that move in time with your music, creating the perfect party companion.

Image showing sound waves behind the product

Built-in Bluetooth

Easily connect to built-in speakers via Bluetooth.

A panel with a Bluetooth speaker displayed enlarged with a Bluetooth speaker

Enjoy the music you love

Stream your favourite music from your smart device through Fridge’s speakers.

Music object icons are displayed around the product

*Connection via Bluetooth and compatible with devices with Bluetooth version 5.0.

Giving life to your ingredients

The innovative functions of MoodUP® helps keep food fresher for longer.

A variety of foods are shown

InstaView™

With two quick knocks on the sleek glass panel, see inside and check for your everyday items, favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping and helping keep food fresher for longer.

Image of knocking on Instaview twice

Surround Cooling™

Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back for effective cooling - quickly reducing the temperature of those items stored at the front of the fridge and helping keep food fresher for longer.

Cold air flowing in the refrigerator

*Product image for reference and understanding only; actual product may vary.

LG ThinQ®

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ®

Wi-Fi-enabled appliances let you control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone and voice commands.*

People are associated with the product using ThinQ

Link your devices

Manage your fridge on-the-go through the LG ThinQ® app.

People are associated with the product using ThinQ

Stay notified

For those moments when you forget to close the refrigerator door, receive key notifications to your smartphone from the LG ThinQ® app.

An alarm pops up next to the people at the party

*Voice commands feature may require third party subscriptions and subject to their terms and conditions of use. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

Lifestyle

Made to match every mood

MoodUP® fridge complements any atmosphere, whether with moods, seasonal vibes, or interior styles.

Live in Colour

Bring flavour to your kitchen with fresh food and funky lights.

For Any Room

Liven up your living room with colour combinations to suit your space.

Your Party Partner

Use your fridge’s lights and music to add the perfect finishing touch to any party.

*Energy consumption is calculated in accordance with AS/NZS 4474:2018 which requires the MoodUP® LED lighting feature be inactive (turned off) during testing. Energy consumption may vary depending on usage and when MoodUP® function is activated. The handle and door panel may feel warm to the touch when MoodUP® function is activated.

Intsaview™ Fridges

Intsaview™ Fridges

LG InstaView™ Knock, Knock Fridges let you see inside and check for your everyday items, favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping and keeping food fresher for longer.

FAQs

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

 What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

 LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.

Summary

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1865 x 687
Net Total (L)
617
Energy Rating
4 Star
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    617

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    914 x 1865 x 687

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    450

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView™

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Lux Gray-Lux White

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    617

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    233

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    384

  • Net Freezer (L)

    233

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal Electronic Control (LED)

    Inner Top Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    168

  • Product Weight (kg)

    158

  • Height (mm)

    1757

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    687

  • Depth without door (mm)

    697

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    914 x 1865 x 687

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    687

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView™

    Yes

  • UVNano®

    No

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Craft Ice

    No

  • Water Filtration System

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Finish (Door)

    Lux Gray-Lux White

  • Metal Fresh

    R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Square Handle

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    450

  • Climate Class

    T

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    6

  • Interior Lamp

    Top + Side LED

  • Shelving

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes (2)

  • Folding Shelf

    1-step folding

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Balancer)

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    Yes(Version 5.0)

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084443564

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    6

  • Interior Lamp

    Top LED

  • Shelving

    No

  • Drawer

    6 Transparent

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Compressor

    10 Year Part Warranty*

What people are saying

