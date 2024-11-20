Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
641L Side by Side Fridge - Stainless Finish

641L Side by Side Fridge - Stainless Finish

GS-N599PL

641L Side by Side Fridge - Stainless Finish

(0)
Front view of GS-N599PL

Features to love

The handle design of the refrigerator magnified with gradient white lines

Sleek and Premium Design

A design masterpiece, inside and out

An image of a person dispensing water from the fridge on the right and an image of water container in the fridge on the left

Non-Plumbed Convenience

Ice and water direct from the door, without the need for plumbing

Product image with Smart Inverter Compressor™ Logo and 10 year warranty Logo.

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 year parts warranty

Sleek and Premium Design

A design masterpiece, inside and out 

Clean lines and hidden hinges make this fridge freezer the perfect chic touch to your kitchen aesthetic. The pocket handle has been totally redesigned- it's now easier to grab and enhances the look of your modern home.

Close up of fridge in Matte Black finish on the left and close up of fridge handles on the right.

*Fridge in Matte Black finish featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for Stainless Finish.

SpacePlus® Ice System

Ice and water direct from the door, room inside for more

We built the SpacePlus® Ice System straight into the fridge door, so you can get ice and water directly from the door, without taking up valuable storage space in the fridge or freezer. Fit more of the good stuff in!

Non-Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser

Ice and water at the ready

We understand that not everyone can run plumbing to their fridge. No need to miss out and no need to call the plumber. Keep everyone supplied with water and ice. Simply keep the convenient dispenser topped-up to have refreshing water and ice anytime, straight from the door.

The crisp factor

Stay fresh for longer

LG's advanced cooling technology helps keep your fresh produce fresher for longer.

An image showing a person holding a plate of mixed fresh salad leaves, against a background of plants in soil and tomatoes

A fresh approach

Air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh.

An image showing the direction of air flows in the fridge represented by blue arrows in the fridge

Big Fresh Zone

Fill up on fresh

Spacious drawers to store fresh favourites for easy access.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 year parts warranty

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor uses inverter technology in the compressor system. As the Inverter Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

FAQs

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

 What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

 LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    641

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    415

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView™

    No

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Finish

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    641

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    420

  • Net Freezer (L)

    221

  • Ice Maker (L)

    14

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal Electronic Control (LED)

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    115

  • Product Weight (kg)

    105

  • Height (mm)

    1750

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    735

  • Depth without door (mm)

    620

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    735

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    972 x 1891 x 770

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    No

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView™

    No

  • UVNano®

    No

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Yes(Cube & Crushed Ice)

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Spaceplus)

  • Craft Ice

    No

  • Water Filtration System

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Finish

  • Metal Fresh

    White (In Cabinet)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    415

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    4

  • Interior Lamp

    Top LED

  • Shelving

    3

  • Utility Box

    No

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes (2)

  • Pure N Fresh

    No

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Balancer)

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096217610

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    2

  • Interior Lamp

    Top LED

  • Shelving

    4

  • Drawer

    1 Transparent

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Compressor

    10 Years Part Warranty

