266L Top Mount Fridge - Stainless Finish
GT-2SI
Key Features
- A fresh approach with Multi Air Flow
- 10 Year Parts Warranty on the Smart Inverter Compressor*
- Tempered glass shelves
Fresh 0 Zone
Lower temperature, helps to preserve food
The special drawer helps you to preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting and defrosting, thanks to direct air vents that keep the temperature lower than the rest of the fridge.
Multi AirFlow
Ideal temperatures throughout
Air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh.
Tempered glass shelves
Built to handle heavy kitchenware with durable materials that make cleaning easy.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Key Specs
Net Total (L)
266
Product (WxHxD mm)
555 x 1680 x 637
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
277
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
Door-in-Door®
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Finish (Door)
Stainless Finish
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
Net Total (L)
266
Net Refrigerator (L)
208
Net Freezer (L)
58
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
No
Express Freeze
Yes
Express Cool
No
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
53
Product Weight (kg)
48
Height (mm)
1655
Depth with handle (mm)
637
Depth without door (mm)
551
Product (WxHxD mm)
555 x 1680 x 637
Depth without handle (mm)
632
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
580 x 1750 x 663
FEATURES
Door Cooling+™
No
Door-in-Door®
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
Cleaning Time
No
Deodorizer
No
Refrigerant Type
R600a
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Tray
Normal Ice Tray
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Stainless Finish
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
277
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Baskets
2 Full + 1 Big
Interior Lamp
Top LED
Shelving
2
Fresh Zone
Yes
Pure N Fresh
No
Fresh 0 Zone
Yes
Pull-out Tray
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806096538258
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Baskets
2
Shelving
1
WARRANTY
Product
2 Years
Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
