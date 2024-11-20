We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
gram 14 Inch Lightweight Laptop |16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 5, Windows 11 Pro and 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display
Delightfully light
The light life
LG gram-light-slim-portability.
IPS premium display
16:10 High resolution premium display.
See the full spectrum
Bright light*, low glare
See each detail with crystal clarity through the anti-glare panel. It significantly reduces glare and reflection, and information stays visible and crisp, enhancing productivity.
True multitasking freedom
Intel® Evo™ Edition
Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor
Experience power for work productivity. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor, the LG gram enables seamless multitasking and meets your multiple intensive demands.
latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.
Windows 11 Pro
Windows 11 Pro
Stay cool
Get all connected
LG gram seamlessly connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android.
AI-powered photo organisation
You can easily organise your photos using gram Link*. With AI laptop's classification technology, photos are automatically categorised by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.
Multi-device, simple sharing*
Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.
Dolby Atmos
Immerse yourself
Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.
Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.
Ports for optimal performance
multi ports-hdmi-USB Type-C-Thunderbolt™ 4.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y24
SYSTEM
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H (14 Cores: 4P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.2 up to 4.5 GHz / E: 0.7 up to 3.6 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
-
Graphic
iGPU : Intel® Arc™ graphics (MTL-H + 16GB), Intel® graphics (Others)
-
Memory
LPDDR5X 16GB (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)
-
MMC Slot
N/A
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
DISPLAY
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch (60Hz)
-
Size (Inch)
14 Inch
-
Size (cm)
35.5cm
-
Resolution
WUXGA (1920*1200)
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Brightness
350nit(60Hz non touch)
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical) / 1500:1 (Typical)
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Colour gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
STORAGE
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 512GB
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Wireless
Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) - AX211
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
BT
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Audio
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
Smart Amp (Max W)
SECURITY
-
Security
SSD Security, RPMCNormal Kensington lockfTPM/HW TPM(Option)Vpro reserved, Finger Print(Option)
-
Security
SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option),
Slim Kensington lock
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit KBD (US:79 Key, UK:80 Key, Japan:83Key)
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 107.6 x 65.6mm)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
x2 USB 3.2 GEN1x1 : 5G
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
X1 USB4 GEN3x2 (Thunderbolt) : 40G
X1 USB3.2 GEN2x1/DP1.4 : 10G
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
HDMI (4K@60Hz)
BATTERY
-
Battery
72 Wh Li-Ion
Video playback : 29.5hr
JEITA 3.0 (Video playback) : 14hr
JEITA 3.0 (Idle) : 31hr
-
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion
Video playback : 21.5hr / 21hr (Touch)
JEITA 3.0 (Video playback) : 12hr / 11.5hr (Touch)
JEITA 3.0 (Idle) : 19.5hr / 19hr (Touch)
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adapter
- 65W (New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling system
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
312 x 214.3 x 15.7 ~ 16.9
-
Dimension(mm)
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 (non touch 60Hz, non touch VRR)
-
Dimension(inch)
12.28 x 8.44 x 0.62 ~ 0.67"
-
Dimension(inch)
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70 (non touch 60Hz, non touch VRR)
-
weight(g)
1,120 g
-
weight(g)
1,350 g (non touch 60Hz)
-
weight(lb)
2.47 lbs
-
weight(lb)
2.98 lbs (non touch 60Hz)
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
434 x 270 x 62
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
499 x 307 x 60
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
17.1 x 10.6 x 2.4
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4
-
Shipping weight(kg)
1.95kg
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.5kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
4.3 lbs
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.5lbs
COLOUR
-
Colour
- Colour: Essence White, Obsidian Black
- A part: Mg (White/ Black)
- B part: PC-ABS (Black)
- C part: AL (White/ Black), KBD: Spray (White/ Black)
- D part: AL (White/ Black)
-
Colour
- Colour: Snow White, Charcoal gray, Obsidian Black
- A part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black)
- B part: PC-ABS (Black)
- C part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black), KBD: Texture (White/ Black)
- D part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black)
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Smart Assistant
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
Yes
-
LG Quick Guide
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
Yes
-
LG PC Care
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
Yes
-
LG On Screen Display
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
