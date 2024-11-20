Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
gram 14 Inch Lightweight Laptop |16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 5, Windows 11 Pro and 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display

14Z90S-G.AP55A

gram 14 Inch Lightweight Laptop |16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 5, Windows 11 Pro and 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display

Front view of the 14 Inch LG gram Pro (14Z90S-G.AP55A) laptop with 16GB RAM and Intel Ultra 5 Core

LG gram 14

Delightfully light

LG gram 14-light and slim.

LG gram-light-thin-performance.

Lightness, thinness, greatness

DCI-P3 99% wide color gamut.

Rich vivid colours

IPS Premium display.

IPS Premium display

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo certified.

Powered by Intel ® Processor

LG gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

LG gram Link*- Get all connected

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

LG gram-light-slim-portability.

Stay light, swift moves

Take on the world with LG gram, combining sleek portability with powerful performance no matter where your journey takes you.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The light life

Only 1,120g and pencil-thin at 15.7mm*, your LG gram slips into your life—and your bag. Up your work game with style and lightness.

LG gram-light-slim-portability.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for details.

16:10 High resolution

IPS premium display

Get captivated by rich, vivid colours in the high-resolution WQXGA (2560x1600) display. The 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content^ with less scrolling.

16:10 High resolution premium display.

14”
Large screen
2560x1600
High resolution
16:10
Aspect ratio
DCI-P3 99%
Wide colour gamut

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
^compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio

See the full spectrum

Thanks to the wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 99%*, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colours.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))

Bright light*, low glare

See each detail with crystal clarity through the anti-glare panel. It significantly reduces glare and reflection, and information stays visible and crisp, enhancing productivity.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).

True multitasking freedom

Intel® Evo Edition

InteCore Ultra 5 Processor

Experience power for work productivity. Powered by the Intel® Core Ultra 5 Processor, the LG gram enables seamless multitasking and meets your multiple intensive demands.

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

Windows 11 Pro

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro brings you closer to what you love. Pursue your passions and maximise your productivity with Windows 11 Pro. Built with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind.

Stay cool

Work and play with passion. Our powerful cooling system will help prevent overheating.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android*. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

LG gram seamlessly connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

gram link-AI-powered photo organization.

AI-powered photo organisation

You can easily organise your photos using gram Link*. With AI laptop's classification technology, photos are automatically categorised by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

Multi-device, simple sharing*

Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.

Expand your world

Connect with your mobile device for an extended viewing experience.

Control it from gram

The easy control hub for your digital domain. Use gram's touchpad and keys to direct your connected devices. Creativity starts with your gram.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dolby Atmos

Immerse yourself

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Easy connectivity

Ports for optimal performance

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. Create a plug-and-play paradise of great productivity and endless entertainment.

multi ports-hdmi-USB Type-C-Thunderbolt™ 4.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y24

SYSTEM

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H (14 Cores: 4P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.2 up to 4.5 GHz / E: 0.7 up to 3.6 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Pro

  • Graphic

    iGPU : Intel® Arc™ graphics (MTL-H + 16GB), Intel® graphics (Others)

  • Memory

    LPDDR5X 16GB (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

  • MMC Slot

    N/A

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

  • MMC Slot

    Micro SD

DISPLAY

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560*1600

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch (60Hz)

  • Size (Inch)

    14 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    35.5cm

  • Resolution

    WUXGA (1920*1200)

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Brightness

    350nit(60Hz non touch)

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical) / 1500:1 (Typical)

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    350nit

  • Colour gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical)

STORAGE

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

  • SSD

    M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 512GB

CONNECTIVITY -

  • Wireless

    Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) - AX211

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

  • BT

    BT 5.3

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Audio

    Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
    Smart Amp (Max W)

SECURITY

  • Security

    SSD Security, RPMCNormal Kensington lockfTPM/HW TPM(Option)Vpro reserved, Finger Print(Option)

  • Security

    SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option),
    Slim Kensington lock

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit KBD (US:79 Key, UK:80 Key, Japan:83Key)

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 107.6 x 65.6mm)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
    (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    x2 USB 3.2 GEN1x1 : 5G

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    X1 USB4 GEN3x2 (Thunderbolt) : 40G
    X1 USB3.2 GEN2x1/DP1.4 : 10G

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HDMI

    HDMI (4K@60Hz)

BATTERY

  • Battery

    72 Wh Li-Ion
    Video playback : 29.5hr
    JEITA 3.0 (Video playback) : 14hr
    JEITA 3.0 (Idle) : 31hr

  • Battery

    77 Wh Li-Ion
    Video playback : 21.5hr / 21hr (Touch)
    JEITA 3.0 (Video playback) : 12hr / 11.5hr (Touch)
    JEITA 3.0 (Idle) : 19.5hr / 19hr (Touch)

ACCESSORY

  • AC Adapter

    - 65W (New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling system

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

LED

  • LED

    Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    312 x 214.3 x 15.7 ~ 16.9

  • Dimension(mm)

    378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 (non touch 60Hz, non touch VRR)

  • Dimension(inch)

    12.28 x 8.44 x 0.62 ~ 0.67"

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70 (non touch 60Hz, non touch VRR)

  • weight(g)

    1,120 g

  • weight(g)

    1,350 g (non touch 60Hz)

  • weight(lb)

    2.47 lbs

  • weight(lb)

    2.98 lbs (non touch 60Hz)

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    434 x 270 x 62

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    499 x 307 x 60

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    17.1 x 10.6 x 2.4

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    1.95kg

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.5kg

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    4.3 lbs

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.5lbs

COLOUR

  • Colour

    - Colour: Essence White, Obsidian Black
    - A part: Mg (White/ Black)
    - B part: PC-ABS (Black)
    - C part: AL (White/ Black), KBD: Spray (White/ Black)
    - D part: AL (White/ Black)

  • Colour

    - Colour: Snow White, Charcoal gray, Obsidian Black
    - A part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black)
    - B part: PC-ABS (Black)
    - C part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black), KBD: Texture (White/ Black)
    - D part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black)

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • LG Smart Assistant

    Yes

  • LG Update & Recovery

    Yes

  • LG Quick Guide

    Yes

  • LG Security Guard

    Yes

  • LG PC Care

    Yes

  • LG PC Manuals

    Yes

  • LG Display Extension

    Yes

  • LG On Screen Display

    Yes

  • LG Lively Theme

    Yes

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    Yes

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix

    Yes

  • Intel® Unision

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • PCmover Professional

    Yes

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    Yes

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

