Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
gram 14 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11 Pro,16:10 Anti-glare IPS

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

gram 14 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11 Pro,16:10 Anti-glare IPS

14Z90S-G.AP75A

gram 14 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11 Pro,16:10 Anti-glare IPS

(0)
Front view with keyboard

LG gram 14.

LG gram-light-thin-performance.

Lightness, thinness, greatness

DCI-P3 99% wide color gamut.

DCI-P3 99%

See the full colour spectrum

IPS Premium display.

IPS Premium display

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo certified.

Powered by

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

LG gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

LG gram Link- Get all connected*

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

LG gram-light-slim-portability.



Stay light, swift moves

Take on the world with LG gram, combining sleek portability with powerful performance no matter where your journey takes you.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The light life

Only 1,120g and a pencil-thin at 16.4mm at the slimmest part of the product, your LG gram lightweight laptop, slips into your life-and your bag. Up your work game with style and lightness.

LG gram-light-slim-portability.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The thickness stated above measures and pencil-thin at 16.4mm at the slimmestpart of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only.

16:10 High resolution

IPS premium display

Get captivated by rich, vivid colours in the high-resolution WUXGA (1920x1200) display. The 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content^ with less scrolling.

16:10 High resolution premium touch display.

14”
Large screen
1920x1200
High resolution
16:10
Aspect ratio
DCI-P3 99%
Wide colour gamut

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
^compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio

See the full spectrum

Thanks to the wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 99%*, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colours.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))

Bright light, low glare

See each detail with crystal clarity through the anti-glare panel. It significantly reduces glare and reflection, and information stays visible and crisp, enhancing productivity.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).

True multitasking freedom

Intel® Evo™ Edition

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Experience power for work productivity. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, the LG gram enables seamless multitasking and meets your multiple intensive demands.

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

LPDDR5x
Max 32GB RAM
NVMe (Gen4)
Up to 1TB SSD

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Stay cool

Work and play with passion. Our powerful cooling system will help prevent overheating.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

AI-powered photo organisation

You can easily organise your photos using gram Link. With AI laptop's classification technology, photos are automatically categorised by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes.

Multi-device, simple sharing

Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.

Expand your world

Connect with your mobile device for an extended viewing experience.

Control it from gram

The easy control hub for your digital domain. Use gram's touchpad and keys to direct your connected devices. Creativity starts with your gram.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dolby Atmos

Immerse yourself

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Easy connectivity

Ports for optimal performance

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. Create a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.

multi ports-hdmi-USB Type-C-Thunderbolt™ 4.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    Print

    All Spec

    INFO

    • Product Category

      gram

    • Year

      Y24

    DISPLAY

    • Size (Inch)

      14 Inch

    • Size (cm)

      35.5cm

    • Resolution

      WUXGA (1920*1200)

    • Ratio

      16:10

    • Panel Type

      IPS Non Touch

    • Panel Multi

      LGD

    • Pol

      Anti-Glare

    • Refresh Rate

      60Hz

    • Brightness

      350nit

    • Colour gamut

      DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

    • Contrast

      1200:1 (Typical)

    SYSTEM

    • Processor

      Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.4 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.8 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 24 MB

    • Operating System

      Windows 11 Pro

    • Graphic

      iGPU : Intel® Arc™ graphics (MTL-H + 16GB), Intel® graphics (Others)

    STORAGE

    • Memory

      LPDDR5X 16GB (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

    • SSD

      M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 (Gen4)
      - NVMe : 512GB

    • MMC Slot

      N/A

    CONNECTIVITY

    • Wireless

      Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) - AX211

    • LAN

      10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

    • BT

      BT 5.3

    • Webcam

      FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

    • Audio

      HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

    • Speaker

      Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

    SECURITY

    • Security

      SSD Security, RPMC
      Normal Kensington lock
      fTPM/HW TPM(Option)
      Vpro reserved, Finger Print(Option)

    INPUT DEVICE

    • Keyboard

      Full Size Backlit KBD (US:79 Key, UK:80 Key, Japan:83Key)

    • Pointing Device

      Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
      (size: 107.6 x 65.6mm)

    INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

    • HP-Out

      4Pole Headset, US type

    • USB Type A

      x2 USB 3.2 GEN1x1 : 5G

    • USB Type C

      X1 USB4 GEN3x2 (Thunderbolt) : 40G
      X1 USB3.2 GEN2x1/DP1.4 : 10G

    • HDMI

      HDMI (4K@60Hz)

    BATTERY

    • Battery

      72 Wh Li-Ion
      Video playback : 29.5hr
      JEITA 3.0 (Video playback) : 14hr
      JEITA 3.0 (Idle) : 31hr

    ACCESSORY

    • AC Adapter

      - 65W (New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)

    • Accessory

      USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

    THERMAL

    • Thermal

      Mega cooling system

    BUTTON

    • Button

      Power button without Fingerprint

    LED

    • LED

      Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam, MIC

    DIMENSION/WEIGHT

    • Dimension(mm)

      312 x 214.3 x 15.7 ~ 16.9

    • Dimension(inch)

      12.28 x 8.44 x 0.62 ~ 0.67"

    • weight(g)

      1,120 g

    • weight(lb)

      2.47 lbs

    • Shipping Dimension(mm)

      434 x 270 x 62

    • Shipping Dimension(inch)

      17.1 x 10.6 x 2.4

    • Shipping weight(kg)

      1.95kg

    • Shipping weight(lb)

      4.3 lbs

    COLOUR

    • Colour

      - Colour: Essence White, Obsidian Black
      - A part: Mg (White/ Black)
      - B part: PC-ABS (Black)
      - C part: AL (White/ Black), KBD: Spray (White/ Black)
      - D part: AL (White/ Black)

    PRE-INSTALLED SW

    • LG Smart Assistant

      Yes

    • LG gram Link

      Yes

    • LG Update & Recovery

      Yes

    • LG Quick Guide

      Yes

    • LG Security Guard

      Yes

    • LG PC Care

      Yes

    • LG PC Manuals

      Yes

    • LG Display Extension

      Yes

    • LG On Screen Display

      Yes

    • LG Lively Theme

      Yes

    • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

      Yes

    • Intel® Unision

      Yes

    • Dolby Atmos

      Yes

    • PCmover Professional

      Yes

    • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

      Yes

    • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

      Yes

    • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

      Yes

    • Google Nearby Share

      Yes

    What people are saying

    Where to buy

    Find a retailer.

    Our Picks for You 

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     