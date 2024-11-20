We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
gram 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11 Pro, Anti-glare IPS display
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The light life
Only 1,350g and a pencil-thin at 16.4mm at the slimmest part of the product, your LG gram lightweight laptop, slips into your life-and your bag. Up your work game withstyle and lightness.
LG gram-light-slim-portability.
*The thickness stated above measures and pencil-thin at 16.4mm at the slimmestpart of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only.
Sharp visuals. Sharper ideas.
LG gram 17 Inch laptop enhances your ideas with clarity and your workflow with fluidity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
IPS premium display
16:10 High resolution premium touch display.
*Above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
^compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio
See the full spectrum
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))
Bright light, low glare
*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).
True multitasking freedom
Intel® Evo™ Edition
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.
*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Stay cool
Get all connected
LG gram seamlessly connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android.
*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes.
AI-powered photo organisation
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes.
Multi-device, simple sharing
Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.
*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
Immerse your sense
Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Stay unplugged
high-capacity battery.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.
Ports for optimal performance
multi ports-hdmi-USB Type-C-Thunderbolt™ 4.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
17 Inch
-
Size (cm)
43.18cm
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch (60Hz)
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
350nit(60Hz non touch)
-
Colour gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical) / 1500:1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.4 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.8 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 24 MB
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
-
Graphic
iGPU : Intel® Arc™ graphics (MTL-H + 16GB), Intel® graphics (Others)
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
STORAGE
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4
- NVMe: 1TB
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
BT
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
Smart Amp (Max W)
SECURITY
-
Security
SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option),
Slim Kensington lock
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
HDMI (4K@60Hz)
BATTERY
-
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion
Video playback : 21.5hr / 21hr (Touch)
JEITA 3.0 (Video playback) : 12hr / 11.5hr (Touch)
JEITA 3.0 (Idle) : 19.5hr / 19hr (Touch)
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adapter
- 65W (New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling system
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 (non touch 60Hz, non touch VRR)
-
Dimension(inch)
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70 (non touch 60Hz, non touch VRR)
-
weight(g)
1,350 g (non touch 60Hz)
-
weight(lb)
2.98 lbs (non touch 60Hz)
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
499 x 307 x 60
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.5kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.5lbs
COLOUR
-
Colour
- Colour: Snow White, Charcoal gray, Obsidian Black
- A part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black)
- B part: PC-ABS (Black)
- C part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black), KBD: Texture (White/ Black)
- D part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black)
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Smart Assistant
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
Yes
-
LG Quick Guide
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
Yes
-
LG PC Care
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
Yes
-
LG On Screen Display
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
