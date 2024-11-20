We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
gram Pro 17 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11, Anti-glare IPS display
LG gram Pro logo.
Pro. Anytime, anywhere.
The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and need to be purchased separately.
Discover more about LG gram Pro
Powered like a Pro
Intel® Evo™ Edition
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.
Windows 11
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
*The above program is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
*The above program is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Latest Windows OS
Visuals that vibe with everything
*DLSS: Deep Learning Super Sampling.
*DLSS: Deep Learning Super Sampling.
Pro-grade visuals
Sharp visuals. Sharper ideas.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
VRR (Various Refresh Rate)
Fluid display, have it the pro way
Experience fluid visuals, optimised to your work and needs. The gram Pro intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 31Hz~144Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.
VRR (Various Refresh Rate)
16:10 High resolution display
16:10 High resolution display shows more display.
*Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
*The above program is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
^compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
See the full spectrum
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))
Ever clear display for work and play
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The brightness is 400nits (Typ.).
Thin, light, delightful
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Get all connected
LG gram seamlessly connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android.
*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
AI-powered photo organisation
Multi-device, simple sharing
Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.
To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package amd should be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immerse yourself
Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Stay unplugged
high-capacity battery.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.
Ports for optimal performance
HDMI, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), HP/MIC, USB 3.2.
*USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1).
*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram Pro
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
17inch
-
Size (cm)
43.18cm
-
Resolution
WQXGA (2560x1600)
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Panel Type
IPS LCD
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
31~144Hz VRR
-
Response Time
30 ms(Typical)
-
Brightness
400nit
-
Colour gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
1500:1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
'Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.4 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.8 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 24 MB
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
NVIDIA RTX3050 with GDDR6 4GB
STORAGE
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
SSD
Dual SSD (M.2) NVMe PCIe Gen 4 : 1TB
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option)
-
BT
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic.
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2)
Smart AMP (MAX 5W)
SECURITY
-
Security
SSD Security, dTPM(reserve)
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard with MIC LED indication (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ 4 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (131.5 x 83.3mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
HDMI (4K@60Hz)
BATTERY
-
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion (GM), 90Wh Li-Ion (PM)
Video playback : 23.5hr (GM) / 27hr (PM)
JEITA 3.0 (Video playback) : 13hr (GM) / 15hr (PM)
JEITA 3.0 (Idle) : 16.5hr(GM) / 24hr (PM)
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adapter
KR/EU: 65W (3pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable )
NA/JP/TW : 65W (2pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable )
Others : 65W (2pole) with internal cable
and with extra AC power cord
KR 90W (3pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 5A cable )
NA/JP/TW/EU/Other : 90W (3pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 5A cable ) and extra AC power cord
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega dual cooling system
BUTTON
-
Button
Power Button with LED
LED
-
LED
Power, Caps Lock, Charging (White single colour), IR LED, Webcam LED, MIC LED
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
379.4 x 265.4 x 13.2~14.6
-
Dimension(inch)
14.9 x 10.4 x 0.52~0.57
-
weight(g)
1,379 g
-
weight(lb)
3.04 lb
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
499 x 307 x 60
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.6 x 12.1 x 2.4
COLOUR
-
Colour
- A part: Mg (White, Black)
- B part: PC-ABS
- C part: Mg (White, Black)
- D part: Mg (White, Black)
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
- Korea : Pouch, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option) (TBD)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Smart Assistant
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
Yes
-
LG Quick Guide
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
Yes
-
LG On Screen Display
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix™
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
