LG gram Book 15.6 Inch | Lightweight Intel® Core™ Processor Laptop | Windows 11, FHD Anti-glare IPS display
Light and smart
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Combine style and substance
The gram book has a sturdy yet luxurious design that stands out in any space. The sleek, rounded-edge design creates an iconic silhouette, while metallic Titan Silver adds strength to style.
The image shows the rear view of a slim, gray "gram" laptop. The background features a smooth gradient transitioning from pink to green. The word "SLEEK" is prominently displayed in large, semi-transparent white text.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Privacy Webcam shutter
Privacy in a snap
You can open and close the webcam shutter whenever you want to maintain security.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
True multi-tasking freedom
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Copilot in Windows 11
Discover the power of AI
Discover the power of AI with Copilot in Windows.
Get inspiration and solutions for your questions or projects, and generate images from your ideas.
Click the Copilot key on your keyboard to access intelligent tools on your gram.
Screens simulated. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
Activate Copilot instantly
You can start Copilot integration from the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously. You can also use a keyboard hotkey to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.
Simply request with Bing Chat
You can ask for anything with Copilot through Bing Chat, from song recommendations for your mood to organising complex pages and setting preferences.
Simplify complex content with a click
Copilot can summarise long emails and complicated content, efficiently processing work information and saving you valuable time.
Image editing and more
From simple requests like adjusting image size and brightness, to more complex tasks like background removal and upscaling, Copilot can do it all.
Screens simulated. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
Powerful, yet upgradeable speed
The LG gram Book, equipped with DDR4x Dual memory and Dual NVMe SSDs, delivers fast boot times, rapid data transfers, and smooth multitasking. Experience exceptional performance for various tasks and the flexibility to upgrade to your desired speed with upgradeable options.
The image shows a gray laptop with various floating application windows around it, highlighting its multitasking capabilities. The apps include data analytics, coding, photo editing, and video playback, indicating support for diverse tasks like productivity, creative work, and development.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
The above various programs are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Discover the gram Book that’s always by your side.
gram Link
Get all connected*
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
*All the devices will need to be connected to the same wifi network.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
15.6” FHD IPS display
Sharp visuals. Clear ideas.
Enjoy clear visuals and seamless multi-tasking solutions, with 300nits brightness* and a 1920x1080 FHD wide screen.
The image features a gray laptop with its screen displaying a vibrant scene of windsurfing on the ocean. The bright, dynamic waves appear to extend beyond the screen, creating a 3D-like effect that blends the display content with the background environment.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The brightness is 300nits (Typ.).
-
Anti-glare panel
-
Glare-panel
View in comfort
See each detail with crystal clarity on the anti-glare panel. It significantly reduces glare and reflection, and information stays visible and crisp, enhancing productivity.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dolby Atmos
Immersive audio experience
Immerse yourself in a 360-degree soundscape, with innovative Dolby Atmos technology. From music to movies, sounds come to life with the LG gram book.
The image shows a top-down view of a gray laptop with a vibrant, purple-themed graphic on the screen. Surrounding the laptop are dynamic sound wave visuals, indicating an immersive audio experience. The "Dolby Atmos" logo is displayed in the bottom right corner.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Packed with power to enable portability
The LG gram book is equipped with a 51Wh long-life battery, so you can be tether-free and carry it wherever needed.
The image shows a young man sitting on outdoor concrete steps, using a gray laptop.The man appears focused on his work or browsing, highlighting the laptop's portability and suitability for on-the-go use.
Easy connectivity
Ports for performance
Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, large monitors, and various other devices. With these ports, you can enjoy a plug-and-play paradise of productivity and entertainment.
The image displays the side view of a gray laptop, showcasing its ports. The top view highlights a USB Type A port. The bottom view includes an HDMI port, a USB Type A port, a USB Type C port with PD (Power Delivery) support, and a headphone jack.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor. Power is supplied from the connected laptop.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, the connection with a laptop is disabled.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen.
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
Expand, Widen and Boost your gram
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
It Only Takes a Cable
You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
Add to the Comfort
Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently
Enhance your work environment with the LG gram +view Portable Monitor for your laptop, wherever you are.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
-
LG gram Book 15.6 Inch (15U50T-G.AR55A) PLUS gram +view 16 Inch IPS Portable Monitor Bundle
-
gram +view 16 Inch IPS Portable Monitor | WQXGA, 16:10 Display, USB Type-C
Key Specs
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home / Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)
-
Size (Inch)
-
15.6inch
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ i5-1334U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.3 up to 4.6 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.4 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB)
-
Memory
-
8GB
-
SSD
-
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 512GB
-
weight(kg)
-
1.7 Kg (1.69 kg)
-
Resolution
-
FHD (1920*1080)
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5 CPU)
-
Colour Gamut
-
NTSC 45% (Typical)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.16 x 9.36 x 0.74 ~ 0.76 inch
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram Book
-
Year
-
Y25
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
359.8 x 237.8 x 18.9~19.4 mm
-
weight(kg)
-
1.7 Kg (1.69 kg)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.16 x 9.36 x 0.74 ~ 0.76 inch
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
552 x 345 x 69 mm
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.67 Kg
-
weight(lb)
-
3.74 lb (3.72 lb)
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
5.88 lb
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
21.73 x 13.58 x 2.71 inch
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
51Wh Li-Ion
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5 CPU)
-
Memory
-
8GB
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home / Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ i5-1334U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.3 up to 4.6 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.4 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB)
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
-
300nit
-
Colour Gamut
-
NTSC 45% (Typical)
-
Contrast
-
700:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
-
16:9
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Resolution
-
FHD (1920*1080)
-
Response Time
-
25ms
-
Size (Inch)
-
15.6inch
-
Size (cm)
-
39.6cm
SECURITY
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
YES
-
SSD Security
-
YES
STORAGE
-
SSD
-
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 512GB
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
-
BT 5.2
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam w/Privacy camera shutter
-
Wireless
-
Intel Wireless-AX203 (Wi-Fi 6, 2x2, BT Combo)
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
Bag, Mouse (B2B option)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Dolby Atmos
-
YES
-
LG gram Link
-
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
YES
-
LG Display Extension
-
YES
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
YES
-
Quick Share
-
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
YES (NO at launch, will be updated in Jan 2025)
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant
-
YES
-
LG Quick Guide
-
YES
-
LG Lively Theme
-
YES
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size 97 Keys(US), 98 Keys(UK) w/ Numeric keypad
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
LED
-
LED
-
Power, Charging
THERMAL
-
Thermal
-
Fan cooling system
BUTTON
-
Button
-
Power button without Fingerprint
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 (x1), USB 2.0 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 & USB PD Support (x2)
-
HDMI
-
HDMI (4K@60Hz)
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram+view
-
Year
-
Y23
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
360 x 245.5 x 8.3
-
weight(kg)
-
0.67 (0.92 / with Folio)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
422 x 294 x 70
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2
-
weight(lb)
-
1.45
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.41
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
16.5x11.5x2.4
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum, PC-ABS
-
Colour
-
Silver
SYSTEM
-
Operating System
-
Non OS
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Colour Gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Size (Inch)
-
16
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6
SECURITY
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
NO
-
HDD Security
-
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
Folio Cover, USB Type C To Cable
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Colour Director LE*
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
LG gram Link
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
NO
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
NO
-
Quick Share
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
NO
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant
-
NO
-
LG Quick Guide
-
NO
-
LG Lively Theme
-
NO
BUTTON
-
Button
-
Power button
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
USB Type C
-
2 (DP Alt Mode)
