We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
gram +view 16 Inch IPS Portable Monitor | WQXGA, 16:10 Display, USB Type-C
Add to the Comfort
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
*This product is a portable monitor. Power is supplied from the connected laptop.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, the connection with a laptop is disabled.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen.
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
Expand, Widen and Boost your gram
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
It Only Takes a Cable
Alt text
Alt text
Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
**The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram+view
-
Year
Y23
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
360 x 245.5 x 8.3
-
weight(kg)
0.67 (0.92 / with Folio)
-
Dimension(inch)
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
422 x 294 x 70
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2
-
weight(lb)
1.45
-
Shipping weight(lb)
4.41
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
16.5x11.5x2.4
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
Aluminum, PC-ABS
-
Color
Silver
SYSTEM
-
Operating System
Non OS
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Size (Inch)
16
-
Size (cm)
40.6
SECURITY
-
fTPM/HW TPM
NO
-
SSD Security
NO
-
HDD Security
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Folio Cover, USB Type C To Cable
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
NO
-
LG gram Link
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
NO
-
Intel® Unision
NO
-
LG Control Center
NO
-
LG Display Extension
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
NO
-
LG Power Manager
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
NO
-
LG Security Guard
NO
-
Quick Share
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
NO
-
LG Update Center
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
NO
-
Nebo for LG
NO
-
PCmover Professional
NO
-
Sync on Mobile
NO
-
Wacom notes
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant
NO
-
LG Quick Guide
NO
-
LG Lively Theme
NO
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
USB Type C
2 (DP Alt Mode)
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.