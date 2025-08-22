Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
    LG Experience

    Is a portable speaker great for parties?

    LG’s diverse range of powerful Bluetooth speakers are designed to offer high-quality sound and long-lasting battery life. Find the best LG portable party speaker for your next celebration.

    • What makes a great portable party speaker, and how do you choose the right one for any event?
    • Explore LG xboom’s range, from compact wireless Bluetooth speakers to powerful models with immersive sound.
    • Learn how xboom speakers enhance indoor and outdoor celebrations with durable designs and long-lasting battery life.
    • Find out how LG’s Bluetooth speakers with colourful lighting create the ultimate party experience.
    • Discover the latest innovation of xboom by will.i.am.
    Is a portable speaker great for parties?

    When it comes to hosting an unforgettable party, the right Bluetooth party speaker can transform any gathering into an unforgettable experience. Whether hosting a house party, outdoor BBQ or beach event, choosing the right wireless sound system ensures powerful, high-quality sound wherever you go.

     

    In this guide, we’ll explore LG xboom’s range of compact party speakers, helping you find the perfect portable fit for your celebration.

    What is a portable party speaker?

    A portable party speaker is built to provide deep bass, loud volume and immersive sound quality, ensuring the acoustic fills any space, indoors or outdoors.

     

    For an optimal party experience, a speaker with at least 20W output is recommended for small gatherings, while larger venues may require 100W or more for impactful sound.

     

    Portability is also key. Look for lightweight designs with built-in handles, straps or wheels for easy transportation.

    What to look for in a portable party speaker

    Selecting the right Bluetooth speaker for a party depends on several factors.

     

    Sound quality

     

    The best party speaker should provide a rich, well-balanced sound. Look for speakers with high wattage, advanced bass boost technology and powerful subwoofers to ensure every beat is felt and heard.

     

    Compact size

     

    Portable Bluetooth speakers are easier to transport, making them ideal for parties outside or away from the home. Look for a compact party speaker with carry handles, wheels, straps, or clip-and-go designs.

     

    Durability

     

    Outdoor parties demand rugged speakers. Check for IP (ingress protection) waterproof ratings - that give you resistance to dust and water - and a robust design.

     

    Battery life

     

    When the music stops, the party’s over, so you don’t want your portable party speaker’s battery running out. Look for how many hours of uninterrupted music a Bluetooth speaker offers.

     

    Power output vs. space size

     

    Matching speaker wattage to your party space is essential. For small indoor parties, 20-50W is ideal. Medium-sized gatherings need around 50-100W, while large outdoor events may require 100W or more to ensure powerful, room-filling sound.1

    How do xboom wireless speakers stand out in each category

    LG portable speakers are engineered to deliver powerful, high-quality sound, ensuring your music is heard loud and clear.

     

    FeatureBounce5Stage 3016Grab7
    Sound Quality30 W + 5 W x 2 Output Power, dual dome tweeters from Peerless, dual passive radiators120W Output Power, 6.5” woofer and 2.5” midranges crafted by Peerless20 W + 10 W Output Power, 16mm dome tweeter from Peerless
    PortabilityMobility strapCarry handleTube-shaped body (easy to grab)
    DurabilityIP67 water and dust resistant2, US Military standards3IPX4 Splash Proof5IP67 water and dust resistant2, US Military standards3
    Battery LifeUp to 30 hours4Up to 12 hours4Up to 20 hours4
    Lighting effectsAI Lighting (Voice Mode, Ambient Mode, Party Mode)AI Lighting (Voice oriented, Melody oriented, Rhythm oriented)AI Lighting (Voice Mode, Ambient Mode, Party Mode)

    Why are LG portable party speakers great for indoor and outdoor events?

    Whether indoors or outdoors, LG party speakers fill the space with rich audio, ensuring everyone enjoys your music. 

     

    Indoor speaker

     

    For home parties, a powerful portable speaker such as the xboom Bounce with a Sound Boost function can enhance every beat — even in small spaces. You can connect you speaker to other devices such as mobile phones, tablets or even your TV, via Bluetooth.

     

    Outdoor speaker

     

    A portable, travel-friendly party speaker with quick-attachment is just the thing for on-the-go. For example, the xboom Go XG2T portable speaker features a compact design with a convenient  adjustable cord that securely fastens the speaker to just about any outdoor equipment like backpacks, bike handles and tent poles. When it comes to durability, it's hard to beat a portable speaker with IP67 water resistance.2 Also consider a speaker with a long-lasting battery life, such as the xboom Grab which plays for up to 20 hours on a full charge.4

    Which portable Bluetooth speaker is right for my party?

    LG’s xboom party speaker range is designed to deliver powerful audio, incredible portability and long battery life. Each LG xboom model is built for different party needs:

     

    Bounce: the long-lasting Bluetooth speaker

     

    With dual-dome tweeters manufactured by Peerless, a built-in strap for easy mobility and long-lasting battery life of up to 30 hours, 4 this Bluetooth speaker is perfect for a bass-driven parties.

     

    Stage 301: the heavy-duty, loud portable speaker

     

    With 120W output and a Peerless-crafted woofer and midranges, this splash-proof5 speaker is built for easy transport and immersive audio with dynamic AI lighting. Its wedge design helps transform any setting into a stage.

     

    Grab: the compact speaker with punchy sound

     

    Small in size but big on performance, this portable speaker features a premium tweeter by Peerless and an adjustable strap and tubed-shape body that is easy to carry, wherever the music takes you. 

    How LG xboom Bluetooth portable party speakers are built to last

    Clever design and smart use of tough materials mean LG xboom speakers go the distance.

     

    Durable design

     

    Constructed with high-quality materials, LG xboom Bluetooth speakers withstand rough use, making them ideal for indoor and outdoor parties. The LG xboom Bounce, Grab, and XG2T, have been tested against US military-grade durability standards, ensuring your speaker is tough enough to handle drops, dust, water, high temperature, and more.3

    Bring the action to your party with xboom by will.i.am

    Bring the action to your party with xboom by will.i.am

    will.i.am has teamed up with LG as an Experiential Architect to bring the ‘xboom by will.i.am’ series of Bluetooth speakers, featuring cutting-edge audio technology with a futuristic design.

    A speaker engineered for the future

    will.i.am provides strategic counsel for product development, design and brand marketing to carve out a new space for experiencing music to the fullest. The collaboration has already earned industry recognition, with the xboom Grab receiving an iF Design Award,6 while the xboom Stage 301 was named in TechRadar’s Best of CES 2025.7 Additionally, the xboom by will.i.am series was awarded the Top Tech CES 2025 by Digital Trends.

    FAQs

    Q: Can I connect multiple portable party speakers?

    A: Yes! Use the Party Link by Auracast™ button to sync multiple compatible xboom speakers for an enhanced sound experience.8 So, even our small xboom Grab model can become a large Bluetooth party speaker.

    Q: Where can I buy a loud portable party speaker?

    A: LG xboom speakers are available online from LG and in select major electronics stores. Refer to the “Where to buy” section of the relevant product webpage for more detail on retailer store availability.

    Whether you need a waterproof speaker for outdoor events or a light-up Bluetooth speaker for a dance party, there’s an LG xboom speaker designed for you. Find your perfect portable party speaker and elevate your sound experience today.

    1. ElectroMarket - Speaker Size vs Wattage
    2. IP67 rating refers to the speaker only. The product is dust tight and water resistant up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. Exposure to chlorinated and detergent water is not advised. Dry before using and do not charge while wet.
    3. Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4. Unpackaged product, test duration of 60 minutes per axis (X,Y and Z- axis) while the unit is turned OFF. Rain: Tested in accordance with method 506.6, procedure III. Unpackaged product, test duration of 15 minutes with a drip rate of more than 280L/m2/h while the unit is in operation. High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, procedure II. Test duration of 72 hours (3 cycle) at 30~43oC. Shock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, functional shock. Repeated test shock (3x) at different test direction ±X,±Y and ±Z- axis). Immersion: Tested in accordance with method 512.6 procedure I.  Test duration of 30 mins at a depth of 1m from the upper most surface of the item to the surface of the water. Salt Fog: Tested in accordance with method 509.7.  Tested in alternating period of salt fog exposure (5% NaCl)  and dry condition for a minimum of 24hr periods each (2 cycles of wet and dry). Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure I, Blowing Dust.  Tested while the unit is OFF, using a dust less than 150 microns for a total of exposure of 15hr.
    4. The battery run time applies when the volume is at 50%, lighting is off, sound effects are off and continuous music playback via Bluetooth. This will vary depending on settings, environment, usage and other factors.
    5. IPX4 applies to the speaker only and indicates protection against splashing water from any direction.
    6. iF Design Awards 2025 - LG xboom Grab
    7. techradar.com - Best of CES 2025

    Compatible models include LG xboom Grab, Bounce, and Stage 301. The paired audio connection range is up to 10 metres, but it may vary depending on the environment. Some features may not be available with Auracast™; please refer to the user manual for more details.

