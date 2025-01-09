Step 1: Empty the contents of the fridge

Start by emptying all the contents of the fridge. This will help prevent spillage and breakage. You could put food in insulated bags or a cooler to keep them cold, or wait until shopping day so you have fewer things in the fridge. Try to work quickly to keep your items cold while you clean. Consider turning off the fridge. This will help prevent energy waste and is safer.

Step 2: Wipe away crumbs

Use a microfibre cloth to wipe away crumbs and any other debris. Make sure you check any handles and the door seal for those rogue crumbs.

Step 3: Remove all detachable parts of the refrigerator

Remove all detachable parts of the fridge, such as shelves and drawers. If you have food items that need to be kept cold, keep one shelf in the fridge to store these items. Allow the shelves and drawers you’ve removed from the fridge to warm up to room temperature before cleaning. If glass shelves are exposed to warm or hot water while still cold, this could cause them to break due to shock in temperature. Once these shelves are cleaned and dry, put food on those shelves, then clean the remaining shelves. Do not wash shelves or drawers in the dishwasher.

Step 4: Wash shelves of the refrigerator

Take out the shelves of the fridge if this is possible, and wash them in the sink with dish soap, warm water, and a sponge. If it’s not possible to remove the shelves from the fridge or if you're short on time – spray the shelves with cleaning spray on top and bottom, leave for a few moments, then wipe with a damp cloth.

Step 5: Leave shelves and drawers to dry

Leave shelves and drawers to dry either on a towel or in the fridge.

Step 6: Wipe the inside of the refrigerator

Use a soft, clean sponge and mild cleaning detergent to wipe the inside of the fridge. Use the detergent according to the manufacturer's instructions. For a natural alternative, combine equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. However, always ensure to test a small inconspicuous area first before spraying all over the fridge. Do not allow the solution to sit for more than a few minutes. Use a damp cloth to wipe the fridge and remove any remaining vinegar solution.

Step 7: Wipe the refrigerator with just water on a damp cloth

Ensure all the cleaning detergent is removed from the fridge by wiping over with warm water and a damp cloth. If glass shelves are exposed to warm or hot water while still cold, this could cause them to break. Allow glass shelves to reach room temperature before cleaning.

Step 8: Dry the refrigerator with a clean microfibre cloth

Use a dry, clean microfibre cloth to wipe the fridge to help it dry.

Step 9: Once dry, replaces shelves, drawers and food items to the refrigerator

If you have removed the shelves and drawers from the fridge, replace these and the food items into the fridge.