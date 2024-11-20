Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Park Sung-hyun is playing golf at the 8th hole of evian championship 2019 Park Sung-hyun is playing golf at the 8th hole of evian championship 2019

LG SIGNATURE
continues its sponsorship of
The Amundi Evian Championship

LG SIGNATURE has been an official sponsor of the prestigious women’s golf tournament, The Amundi Evian Championship, since 2017. The premium home appliance brand and the celebrated French golfing major deliver top performances and memorable moments, year after year.

An annual fixture on the women’s professional golfing calendar, The Amundi Evian Championship is held at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Haute-Savoie, France. The tournament was first launched in 1994 as a European tour invitational, named the Evian Masters. In 2013, it became known as The Evian Championship and was granted the status of “major championship.” It is currently one of only five majors in women’s golf. Earlier this year, when leading European asset management company, Amundi, became the title sponsor, the tournament was renamed The Amundi Evian Championship. Running from July 22 to 25, this year’s tournament will be the first to take place since 2019, with the 2020 competition cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

An image of golfers Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park stood back to back displayed on the screen of an LG SIGNATURE OLED R rollable TV. An image of golfers Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park stood back to back displayed on the screen of an LG SIGNATURE OLED R rollable TV.

STRONGER TOGETHER : Charity Auction

LG SIGNATURE offers a new level of luxury and convenience in the home with its state-of-the-art living solutions, which are designed to satisfy the most discerning consumers. The brand focuses on the core functionality of each product in its growing, premium lineup, pairing the innovative technologies with beautiful aesthetics to deliver the utmost in performance, convenience and style.

The LG SIGNATURE and The Amundi Evian Championship logos side-by-side against a white background.

Sharing the attention to detail and commitment to excellence that define the world’s top professional golfers, LG SIGNATURE represents the best of LG's technological innovations and user-centric design capabilities. Several of the brand’s latest luxury products will be present at The 2021 Amundi Evian Championship.

As a sponsor of the Championship, and of major, high-profile sporting and arts events worldwide, LG SIGNATURE continues to grow brand awareness globally, and cement its well-earned reputation as a leading maker of premium products. The brand entered into an agreement with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) in 2017 to become the Haute-Savoie-held tournament’s global partner, and currently also sponsors two of the most talented golfers on the tour:
Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park.

In 2018, LG SIGNATURE’s presence was noticeable throughout the Championship. The eighth hole of the course was designated the LG SIGNATURE Hole, with premium LG SIGNATURE appliances offered up as prizes to any player able to hit a hole-in-one there. The brand also hosted a culinary challenge featuring celebrity European chefs who demonstrated how to prepare delicious dishes using LG SIGNATURE premium kitchen appliances. The chefs served up their mouthwatering creations to some of the tournament’s players and to lucky members of the audience.

Park Sung-hyun is knocking the door of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator

At The 2019 Evian Championship, LG SIGNATURE maintained an even greater presence, hosting engaging events and delivering impactful experiences, both on site and via a memorable digital campaign. At the LG SIGNATURE Experience Zone, tournament visitors had the opportunity to see the brand’s sophisticated products first-hand, while the course’s eighth hole was again designated the LG SIGNATURE Hole. Entitled Perfection, the digital campaign showcased how the unrelenting quest for perfection unites LG SIGNATURE and the Evian Championship: the former striving for the pinnacle of form and function with every product, and the latter doing its best to support the world’s top golfers as they seek to claim victory on the global stage.

The 2019 Evian Championship was won by South Korean golfer and LG SIGNATURE global brand ambassador, Jin Young Ko, whose win came in the tournament’s 25th anniversary year.

LG SIGNATURE SUPPORTS FAMILIES
AFFECTED BY AUTISM

LG SIGNATURE held an online charity auction, ‘STRONGER TOGETHER’ for children with ASD, from July 8 to July 18 2021.

Interviews about the charity auction with Sur les bancs de l'école board member Justine Buisson and golfers Jin Young Ko and Sung Hung Park
Play

The auction highlighted LG SIGNATURE’s ongoing partnership with the Amundi Evian Championship. Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park, golf masters and global ambassadors for LG SIGNATURE, donated their time and prized possessions to support the auction and raise awareness.

‘STRONGER TOGETHER’ brought in an impressive tally of US$114,825, all of which will go to Sur les bancs de l'école for children and families affected by Austism Spectrum Disorder.

As a proud supporter of the Amundi Evian Championship and Sur les bancs de l'école, LG SIGNATURE is grateful for everyone who participated in the charity auction. We are proud to deliver the message to the world, especially during these challenging times, that we’re stronger when we stand together.

