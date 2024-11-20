Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
WashTower icon
WashTower
gram icon
gram
InstaView icon
InstaView
OLED T icon
OLED T

LG InstaView® Knock, Knock Fridges

Learn More
The child's face is faintly visible in front of the candlelit cake, and the LG InstaView refrigerator is clearly visible in the background.
Knock twice for the good life.

The LG InstaView gives you the power to instantly see inside your refrigerator without opening the door with two quick knocks, preventing cold air from escaping.

Watch the film
A smiling child admiring strawberries on the top of a cake, looking happy and excited.

The refrigerator is one of the most energy-consuming appliances in the home but the only way to see inside is by opening the door—which wastes even more energy. But all-glass doors are unsightly and often lack sufficient insulation.

Always optimistic, LG knew there had to be a more convenient and stylish way to let consumers easily see inside their fridges without allowing cold air to escape. This led us to design our LG InstaView® Refrigerators which feature a tinted glass panel that becomes transparent with two quick knocks.

Two taps.
The quickest way to our fridge’s heart.
The LG InstaView is the only refrigerator with a door that turns transparent with the knock of your hand.
Hand knocking on an LG InstaView door, revealing the interior contents.
The only door designed not to be opened.
After initial attempts using traditional vacuum glass technology didn’t meet our safety, transparency, and insulation requirements, we took inspiration from the sturdy glass found in ship wheelhouses that are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. We used these learnings to collaborate with the best glass companies in Korea to create our unique 'Low-E' coated glass, ensuring excellent transparency and insulation.
Hand opening the door of an LG InstaView, emphasizing easy access.
Our final major challenge was developing a coating method for the glass that gave it a dark mirror finish from the outside that becomes transparent when the user knocks twice on the door. It worked like magic.
The LG InstaView refrigerator sits in a modern kitchen with a transparent interior.
French Door Fridge with MoodUP® LED Door Panels front view

LG InstaView® Knock, Knock Fridges

Learn More
The LG InstaView fridge's right door reflects the landscape like a mirror, combining style and function.

*Featured product may be available in select countries.
*Featured LG product in film: LG InstaView Door-in-Door American Style Fridge Freezer (GSXV91BSAE)
*Images simulated for illustrative purposes.

The end result? We’re not just saving energy - we're also giving you the convience of always having your favorite food and beverages at the perfect temperature, so you can savor every moment without the hassle.

Because we don’t make life good, you do. We just make the products that get you there.
We don’t make life good, you do.
We just make the products that get you there.
Watch the film

Our picks for you

French Door Fridge with MoodUP® LED Door Panels front view

LG InstaView® Knock, Knock Fridges

Learn More

Our special promotions.

Creating Dream Homes for Australian Families

Dream Home with LG Australia

Creating Dream Homes for
Australian Families

Learn More

Learn more on our stories.

People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism.

Optimism your feed

Bring a smile back to your social media.

Learn More
A man skateboarding with a happy expression, demonstrating the power of optimism.

Life's Good.

Optimism is a hard thing to choose.
But once you do, you’ll see why it's worth it.

Learn More
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 