31.5'' 4K IPS Surgical Monitor

sRGB 115% (Area), Over 99% (Coverage)
The 32HL710S, supports sRGB 115% (Area) and over 99% (Coverage) in accordance with the CIE colour system and DICOM standard Part 14.It is designed to support accurate colour reproduction and depth perception during surgery.