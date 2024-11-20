We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32L Lightwave Oven with Infraspeed Heater
All Spec
CAPACITY & POWER OUTPUT -
-
Microwave Power
900W
-
Infraspeed Heater Power Output (max)
450W
-
Grill Power
1100W
-
Convection Power
2150W
FINISH -
-
Colour / Finish
Stainless Steel
DIMENSIONS -
-
Overall Volume
32L
-
Product (Width x Depth x Height)
530mm x 517mm x 325mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
622mm x 522mm x 390mm
-
Weight
19.5L
-
Turntable Size
340mm
EXTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Quick Start Button
Yes
-
Electronic Clock
Yes
INTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Interior Type
Stainless Steel Interior
-
Number of Power Levels (Microwave)
5
-
I-wave
Yes
-
Infraspeed Heater
Yes
PRESET COOKING MODES -
-
Defrost Modes
4 (Meat, Fish, Poultry, Bread)
-
Crispy Reheat Modes
3 (Quiche, Tart, Lasagne)
-
Aussie Cook Modes
8 (Roast Beef, Lamb Chops, Rice/Pasta, Chocolate Cake, Roast Vegetables, Meat Pie, Fresh Soup, Jacket Potatoes)
What people are saying
