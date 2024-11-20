We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23" Full HD IPS Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
23" (58 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:09
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (G to G)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
16.7M Colours
-
Colour Gamut
72% (CIE 1976)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear) - Digital
HDMI (1)
-
Input (Rear) - Analogue
D-Sub
-
Output (Rear) - Audio
Headphone Out
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
544mm x 407mm x 187mm
-
Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
544mm x 333mm x 58mm
-
Set (with stand) Weight
3.0kg
-
Set (without stand) Weight
2.8kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
75mm x 75mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)
617mm x 400mm x 118mm
-
Packed Weight
4.3kg
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
24W
-
Sleep Mode
0.3W
-
Power Off
0.3W
-
Power Type
Adapter
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Power Cord, D-Sub
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
