LG 23.8-inch IPS Full HD 120Hz monitor with 4-side narrow bezel design, sRGB 99% (Typ.), HDR 10, 1ms MBR
23.8" Full HD IPS
Slim design. True colours.
Our Full HD (1920x1080) screen delivers clear visuals with an sRGB 99% (Typ.) colour gamut and 250 nits (Typ.) brightness with 1500:1 contrast ratio.
A 23.8-inch Full HD IPS monitor is displayed on a modern desk setup, showing a colorful photo gallery. The scene highlights the monitor's slim design, vivid colour accuracy with sRGB 99% (Typ.), and sharp Full HD resolution. A keyboard, mouse, coffee cup, and headphones complete the clean workspace.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The keyboard, mouse and headphones are not included with the monitor and are to be purchased separately,
Virtually borderless on 3 sides and slim stand base
Minimalist design
Maximise your view and minimise distractions with ultra-slim bezels and a sleek, minimalist stand. The floating-style stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the 3-sided virtually borderless design delivers an immersive visual experience—perfect for dual monitor setups or modern workspaces.
A close-up angled view of a monitor's upper-right corner, showcasing its ultra-slim bezel and seamless screen design. The display features a smooth pink-to-blue gradient, emphasizing a clean and modern aesthetic ideal for minimalistic setups.
A close-up view of a sleek black monitor stand with a flat rectangular base, placed on a white desk beside a white keyboard and pen holder. The minimalist design emphasizes stability and elegance, blending seamlessly into a modern workspace.
Images have benn simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Refresh rate is dependent on user's PC conditions.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : Adaptive sync / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
sRGB 99% (Typ.) and HDR 10
Immerse yourself in lifelike action with vivid colours
With HDR10 support and 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, this monitor delivers a broad colour spectrum for accurate, high-fidelity visuals. Whether you're gaming, creating content, or multitasking, the vivid colour reproduction ensures an immersive and versatile viewing experience.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
The LG Switch app helps you tailor your monitor to suit both work and lifestyle needs. Effortlessly split your screen into up to six sections, customise the theme design, or even launch your preferred video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, search for 24U411A in the LG.com Support Menu.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Performance of the feature above may vary depending on real use conditions.
Head tilt from -5º to 20º
Adjustable tilt for your convenience
Whether you're streaming content, joining virtual meetings, or multitasking across apps, the tilt-adjustable display helps maintain optimal eye alignment and focus. With a flexible tilt range from -5° to 20°, you can enjoy a more natural viewing posture that helps reduce eye strain and enhances comfort.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
23.8"
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250nits
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
120Hz
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
23.8"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250nits
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
120Hz
-
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit FRC)
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
1ea
-
HDMI
1ea
-
Headphone out
Yes
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
No
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Black Stabiliser
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
No
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
Yes
-
OverClocking
No
-
User Defined Key
No
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Borderless Design
4 side narrow bezel design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100x100
SOUND
-
Speaker
No (Tool Ready)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
605 x 385 x 145
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.2 x 417.6 x 220
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.2 x 317.1 x 37.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
4.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.3
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Adaptor
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
HDMI
Yes
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.5m
-
Power Cord
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
