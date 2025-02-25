Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
27” Full HD IPS Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

27BA550-B.AAUQ

()
Key Features

  • 27” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • Built-in power and speaker
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate
  • LG Switch app
  • Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
  • Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot (Bi-direction) adjustable stand
More

27” Full HD IPS display

Accurate colour at wide angles

LG Full HD (1920x1080) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent colour. It provides accurate colour reproduction and helps users to view the screen at a wide angle.

A workspace on a desk with a monitor and document holder.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Productivity

27” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS

100Hz refresh rate

CLI (Command Line Interface)

Usability

LG Switch app

Built-in power and speaker

Various ports

Comfort & Trust

Ergonomic stand

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

EPEAT & Energy Star

Versatile business monitors for various workspaces

This versatile monitor with its clear IPS display and 3-side virtually borderless design, is suitable for workspaces such as offices, public institutions, and customer service operations.

Friendly receptionist showing a woman where to sign on a digital tablet.
A woman with a headset talking to customer in call center.
Employees sitting at office desks and having a conversation.
Friendly receptionist showing a woman where to sign on a digital tablet.
A woman wearing a headset is working while staring at a monitor.
Employees sitting at office desks and having a conversation.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Integrated power module

Fully utilise your desk space

By providing built-in power, workstations can be designed with a streamlined and less cluttered layout. This allows for better space utilisation and organisation, creating a cleaner and more efficient work environment.

Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Multi ports

A variety of interfaces

This monitor comes equipped with multiple ports, enhancing connectivity options for an efficient desk setup.

Front view showing a workstation with multiple devices connected to monitors.

  • HDMI icon.

    HDMI 1.4

  • DisplayPort icon.

    DisplayPort 1.2

  • USB Downstream icon.

    2xUSB 3.0 / 2xUSB 2.0 Downstream

  • USB 3.0 Upstream icon.

    USB 3.0 Upstream

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDMI, USB A to B, and DisplayPort cables are included in the package.

The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Side view showing video conference scene on the monitor.

Built-in speakers

All set for virtual meetings

This monitor comes with built-in speakers, eliminating the need for extra speaker installations when participating in web conferences or watching videos.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Webcam is required for video conferences. It is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz refresh rate

Smooth workflow

A fast 100Hz refresh rate provides smooth loading of various programs. This elevates work productivity by reducing screen stuttering and motion blur^.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

^This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimise the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey effortlessly.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

To download the latest LG Switch app, please visit LG.COM.

Ergonomic design

Comfortable workstation

This monitor supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment options to make a comfortable workstation for those who spend extended hours in front of monitors. 

A female receptionist is talking to a man at the front desk.

Two male and female employees discuss while looking at the monitor in the office.

One Click Stand icon.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt / Height adjustable icon.

Tilt / Height

-5~21° / 150mm

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±45°

Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Bi-direction

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Above features may vary depending on real user conditions.

CLI (Command Line Interface)

Advanced management for monitors

LG business monitors offer CLI (Command Line Interface), a software for efficient device management. IT managers can update firmware and adjust settings like video mode, brightness, and response time in batches via the server program.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

CLI (Command Line Interface) functionality is available only for features supported by the purchased monitor, and the supported feature scope may vary depending on the model.

Finger heart logo.

Better life for All

This monitor complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.

  • TCO logo.

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STAR logo.

    ENERGY STAR certified.

  • PCF logo.

    PCF certified

  • EPEAT® logo.

    EPEAT® registered

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    910:1

  • Colour Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    68.6

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    2x USB3.2 Gen1, 2x USB2.0

FEATURES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker

    2W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    739 x 165 x 488

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    610.8 x 536.6 x 239.9

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    610.8 x 360.3 x 50.8

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.55 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.05 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.25 kg

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y24

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • DC Output

    19V / 2.2A

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

