27'' IPS Full HD Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27" Flat
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Colour Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
250cd/m² (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch
0.3114 x 0.3114 mm
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
612 x 455 x 190 mm
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
612 x 362 x 56 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
3.4kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
3.1kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
678 x 158 x 450 mm
-
Packed Weight
5.2kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
75mm x 75mm
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Digital
HDMI x1
D-Sub x1
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
HDMI
x1
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Safety
CB Scheme, RCM
-
EMC
RCM, Class (B)
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
Reader mode, Super Resolution+, AMD FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair
-
Stand
Tilt
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
22W (Typ)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Off
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
