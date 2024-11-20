We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" IPS Full HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27
-
Size (cm)
68.6 cm
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.3114 x 0.3114 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
200 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Curvature
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
HDR Effect
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Colour Weakness, Cinema, Game
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
VRR
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
OSD Language
18 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Hindi)
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub (V Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI Version
1.4
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
1.4
-
HDMI (w/o VRR)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (w/ VRR)
48~75Hz
-
DisplayPort
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Headphone out
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
[Location]
Back(Horizontal)
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
24W (19V / 1.3A)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
22W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
26W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Design
Narrow Bezel design
-
Colour (Middle Cabinet)
Matt Black
-
Colour (Back Cover)
Matt Black
-
Colour (Stand Body)
Matt Black
-
Colour (Stand Base)
Matt Black
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Tilt
-5~20º
-
Wall Mountable
75 x 75 mm
-
Base Detachable
YES
-
OneClick Stand
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
612 x 456.4 x 204.1mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
612 x 362.5 x 56.2mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
698 x 141 x 443mm
-
Weight with Stand
3.5kg
-
Weight without Stand
3.1kg
-
Weight in Shipping
4.9kg
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
600/1260/1428
STANDARD
-
TCO
NO
-
EPA
NO
-
TUV-TYPE
YES
-
TUV-GS
NO
-
TUV-Ergo
NO
-
CB
YES
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
FCC-B
YES
-
EPEAT (USA)
NO
-
EPEAT (Germany)
NO
-
ErP
YES
-
CE
YES
-
BIS (for India)
NO
-
VCCI (for Japan)
NO
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
-
CCC (for China)
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C (USB-IF)
NO
-
USB-C (VESA)
NO
-
VESA wall mount standard
NO
-
Others (Standard)
CEC, EAC, SIRC, MEPS
