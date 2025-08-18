Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG 27-inch IPS Full HD 120Hz monitor with 4-side narrow bezel design, sRGB 99% (Typ.), HDR 10, 1ms MBR

27U411A-B.AAUQ
Key Features

  • Full HD
  • 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
  • 4-side narrow bezel design
  • HDR 10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • Ergonomic design with -5° to 20° tilt
  • Dynamic Action Sync / Black Stabiliser
More

27" Full HD IPS

Slim design. True colours.

Our Full HD (1920x1080) screen delivers clear visuals with an sRGB 99% (Typ.) colour gamut and 250 nits (Typ.) brightness with 1500:1 contrast ratio.

A 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor is displayed on a modern desk setup, showing a colourful photo gallery. The scene highlights the monitor's slim design, vivid colour accuracy with sRGB 99% (Typ.), and sharp Full HD resolution. A keyboard, mouse, coffee cup, and headphones complete the clean workspace.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The keyboard, mouse and headphones are not included with the monitor and are to be purchased separately,

A grid-style feature overview of a monitor, highlighting key specs: Full HD IPS display, 120Hz refresh rate, sRGB 99% (Typ.) with HDR10, narrow bezel design, slim stand base, 1ms MBR (Motion Blur Reduction), and adjustable tilt. Each feature is shown with a representative image or icon.

A promotional graphic for a 120Hz refresh rate monitor. On the left, text highlights benefits like fluid visuals and seamless workflow. On the right, multiple overlapping screens show a sci-fi shooting game, charts, and design software, illustrating smooth performance across tasks.

120Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless flow.

The rapid 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth frame transitions across various applications, minimising screen stutter and motion blur to deliver lifelike gameplay.

Images have benn simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Refresh rate is dependent on user's PC conditions.

A racing game scene used to promote a monitor’s 1ms MBR (Motion Blur Reduction) feature. A bright yellow futuristic race car speeds down the track with motion blur effects. On the right, text highlights benefits like fast-paced gameplay, reduced blur, and a competitive edge.

1ms MBR

Fast-paced speed to victory

1ms Motion Blur Reduction* enables smooth gameplay by helping to minimise blur and ghosting. Fast-moving visuals remain sharp, giving gamers a competitive edge during intense action.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : Adaptive sync / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

sRGB 99% (Typ.) and HDR 10

Immerse yourself in lifelike action with vivid colours

With HDR10 support and 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, this monitor delivers a broad colour spectrum for accurate, high-fidelity visuals. Whether you're gaming, creating content, or multitasking, the vivid colour reproduction ensures an immersive and versatile viewing experience.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

The LG Switch app helps you tailor your monitor to suit both work and lifestyle needs. Effortlessly split your screen into up to six sections, customise the theme design, or even launch your preferred video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, search for 27U411A in the LG.com Support Menu.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows gamers to see the action as it occurs in real time so that they can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe helps reduce invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Performance of the feature above may vary depending on real use conditions.

Head tilt from -5º  to 20º

Adjustable tilt for your convenience

Whether you're streaming content, joining virtual meetings, or multitasking across apps, the tilt-adjustable display helps maintain optimal eye alignment and focus. With a flexible tilt range from -5° to 20°, you can enjoy a more natural viewing posture that helps reduce eye strain and enhances comfort.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27"

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250nits

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    120Hz

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250nits

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    '1500:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    120Hz

  • Colour Bit

    8bit (6bit FRC)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Headphone out

    Yes

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    No

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Black Stabiliser

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    No

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    Yes

  • OverClocking

    No

  • User Defined Key

    No

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    4 side narrow bezel design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100x100

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No (Tool Ready)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    690 x 450 x 140

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    611.6 x 458.2 x 220

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    611.6 x 357.7 x 37.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.4

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.3

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Adaptor

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • D-Sub

    1ea

  • HDMI

    1ea

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

