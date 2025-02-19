Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
32'' Curved FHD Monitor with 100Hz Refresh Rate & 5 ms Response Time

32'' Curved FHD Monitor with 100Hz Refresh Rate & 5 ms Response Time

32BR50C-B.AAUQ

32BR50C-B.AAUQ

32'' Curved FHD Monitor with 100Hz Refresh Rate & 5 ms Response Time

()
Key Features

  • 16:9 VA Display with Great Colour
  • Gaming features AMD FreeSync™ & Black Stabiliser
  • 178° Wide Viewing Angles
  • Reader mode and flicker safe for eye comfort
  • 3 Year Limited Warranty
More

31.5" Full HD curved display

Vivid Colour and Wide Angles

This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear colour while displaying various programs at the same time on the 31.5-inch widescreen with 1500R curvature.

 

31.5" Full HD curved display

Images are simulated for illustration purposes only.

100 Hz Refresh Rate
100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A 100Hz refresh rate provides a smooth frame loading for realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur. 

Images are simulated for illustration purposes only.

Comfortable Workstation

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor. 

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces on-screen flickers, which gives viewers a clearer view. By combining Flicker Safe with the proven picture quality of IPS technology, users can comfortably work throughout the day.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using. 

Enjoy the smooth gaming experience

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™  technology* helps reduce the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™ , gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.

Images are silumated for illustration purposes only. Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

* AMD FreeSync™ is only available when used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

  • Off
  • On

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark. 

Images are simulated for illustration purposes only.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Streamlined Control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split. 

Images are simulated for illustration purposes only. To download the latest OnScreen Control visit lg.com

Proper functioning of the features is dependent on the user's PC.

Versatile Design

The monitor has a slim bezel on three sides and tilt adjustment. 

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.

*Tilt adjustment range: -5~20°

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE 1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 nits

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3637 x 0.3637

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 nits

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE 1931)

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200 nits

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Colour Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Colour Weakness

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Black Stabiliser

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100 to 240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • DC Output

    32W (19V 1.7A)

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

