  We'll deliver your order for free when you shop at the LG Online Store. *T&Cs apply.

32" QHD IPS Monitor with USB-C

32” QHD IPS Monitor with USB-C

32U631A-B.AAUQ
(2)
Key Features

  • 32” QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / 100Hz refresh rate
  • USB-C (PD 15W)
  • Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
  • Tilt adjustable stand
  • LG Switch app
More

32” QHD IPS display

Vivid colour at wide angles

LG QHD (2560 x 1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent colour. It can provide vivid colour reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.

On the desk, there is a QHD IPS monitor displaying document work. Next to the monitor, there is a pencil holder, a diary, a pen, a keyboard, a mouse, and a cup.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Display

32” QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

100Hz refresh rate

Usability

USB-C (PD 15W)

LG Switch app

Comfort

Ergonomic stand

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides smooth frame loading in various programs. Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur^.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The refresh rate may vary depending on the user’s PC conditions.

^This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True colours and wide view

Our IPS display offers a wide viewing angle and covers 99% of the sRGB spectrum, delivering impeccable colour accuracy.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

USB-C

 

One port to meet your needs

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable* for up to 15W of power delivery and display connectivity.

Display pictogram.

Display

Power delivery pictogram.

Power Delivery

(Up to 15W)

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB-C cable.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor. The USB-C cable is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Focused visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Above features may vary depending on real user conditions.

Enjoy smooth gaming

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

The LG Switch app helps optimise the monitor for work and life.  You can divide the display into six areas, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

A QHD monitor with a super slim stand is on the desk, with a pencil holder, glasses, a keyboard, and a mouse next to it.

Super slim stand

Fully utilise your desk space

The super slim stand minimises desk space usage, allowing you to make efficient use of your workspace.

Stand thickness: 2.5mm

The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Ergonomic design

Comfortable workstation

Featuring a slim bezel on three sides, a sleek stand and a convenient tilt adjustment, our QHD monitor lets you create an ideal workspace.

The image shows slim bezel on three sides, a sleek stand, various ports, and the tilt view of the monitors.

Tilt angle: -5~20°

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2727x0.2727

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    80.01

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up)

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    15W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.2 x 512.6 x 235

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.2 x 419.4x 46.8

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.8

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.4

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y24

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

What people are saying

