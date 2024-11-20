We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" Full HD Touch Screen LCD Monitor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
47"
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080 (Full HD)
-
Pixels (HxVx3)
6,220,800
-
Brightness
400cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1, 3,000:1 (DCR)
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178x178
-
Colour Depth
1.06 Billion
-
Response Time
10ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating (3H)/Anti-glare
-
Life Time
50,000 Hours
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600x400 (AP-WX60)
-
Bezel Width
36.1mm
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (RGB,HDMI/DVI)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75 Hz(RGB), 60 Hz(HDMI/DVI)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5 MHz(RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate/Composite/Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI/DVI
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game/User1/User2
-
Colour Temperature Control
Warm/Medium/Cool/User
REAR INPUTS
-
Component Video
1 Hi-Res
-
PC Input via 15-Pin Sub
1/1
-
Composite Video Input/Output
1/1
-
Audio Output
1
-
Audio Inputs
2 Plus PC Sound
-
HDTV Formats
Component (720p/1080i/1080P) / HDMI (720P/1080i/1080p)
-
PC Formats
Auto Scaling to FHD
-
HDMI/DVI with HDCP
Yes
-
RS-232C Input/Output
1 / 1, Female-to-Female Crossed Type
-
RJ-45
Yes
-
S-Video
1(S-Video has a priority but there is no input mode)
-
Discrete IR Input
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
Yes
-
USB port for PC connection
1 (USB 2.0 Full speed 12Mbps)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Display Control
Single/Group WAN control, Scheduling, Instant Messaging, Self Diagnosis (Temp, Fan, Lamp), Alarm Service through mailing, Easy Tile mode setup, S/W upgrade via Network
-
Tracking
Auto / Clock / Phase
-
Set-up
Language (English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/Portugues/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian)
-
ISM Method
Normal/White wash/Orbiter/Inversion/Dot wash
-
Advanced
Gamma/Film mode/Black level/Noise Reduction
-
Time
Clock / On/Off Timer / Auto Sleep / Power On
-
Information Display
Serial Number, SET ID, MNT S/W Version, LAN S/W Version
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
TOUCH
-
Touch type
IR (Infrared) LED
-
Available object size for touch
Ø7mm (Touch), Ø8mm (Drawing)
-
Response Time
15ms
-
Accuracy
5mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0 Full Speed (12Mbps)
-
Power
USB Bus-powered (High Power)
-
Protection Glass Thickness
2.8mm (Anti Fog Film)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
0.9
-
Operating System Support
Windows XP / Vista / 7
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Normal)
300W
-
Power Consumption (DPMS)
1W (RGB), 2W (HDMI)
-
Power Consumption (Switch Off)
0.5W
DIMENSIONS
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)
1115 x 661 x 124mm
