Smart Monitor 27 Inch | 4K UHD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS and USB Type-C™ - White
My kind of screen
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
^The Remote Control is included in the package.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
**For further information, refer to the ThinQ Home Dashboard feature below.
^Screen mirror feature requires the screen and mirrored device to be connected to the same WiFi network.
Personalised discoveries await
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased seperately.
^The Remote Control is included in the package.
New User Interfaces
Find quick. Dive in.
AI concierge
Listening to your tastes
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased separately.
^The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).
~AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
Music
Curated to your tastes
*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset is sold seperately
^Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
Great display for both work and play
The white monitor with 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display and up to 90% DCI-P3* reproduces clear images and precise colours at wide angles. It gives you a dramatic visual experience, whether you're enjoying entertainment or processing work.
The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom right corner, there is a logo indicating DCI-P3 90%.
*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Easily control your LG ThinQ enabled appliances.
~The Remote Control is included in the package.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard. LG MyView Smart Monitor may show as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English/Korean/Spanish/French/German/Italian/Portuguese/Russian/Polish/Turkish/Japanese/Arabic (Saudi/UAE)/Vietnamese/Thai/Swedish/Taiwanese/Indonesian/Danish/Dutch/Norwegian/Greek/Israeli (eg USA/English).
Remote control feature requires the phone and screen to be connected to the same WiFi network.
The Remote Control is included in the package.
The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).
Mirror straight from your devices
Easily share content from your smart device to your smart monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
^Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Stylish space-saving design
*Tilt: 5~15˚.
A variety of interfaces
*An HDMI cable is included in the package.
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
27 Inch
Size (cm)
68.6 cm
Size [Inch]
27.0
Size [cm]
68.4
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS (3-side)
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Typ.)
400nits
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
400nits
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554mmx0.1554mm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90%
Colour Bit
10bit
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Response Time
5ms
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Picture Mode
Yes
Auto Brightness
Auto Brightness
HDR Effect
NO
Game Optimiser
Yes
Sleep Timer
Yes
Quick Start+
Yes
Simplink(HDMI CEC)
Yes
Store Mode
Yes
Energy Saving
Yes
Equaliser
Yes
Bluetooth Speaker
Yes
Camera
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Equaliser
YES
Bluetooth Speaker
YES
ACCESSORY
Remote Controller
Yes (White Slim)
Remote Controller (Colour)
White
Adapter
Yes
Adapter (Colour)
White
Power Cord
Yes
Power Cord (Colour/Length)
White / 1m
HDMI
YES
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
Magic Remote Controller
NO
Battery (Remote Controller)
YES
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
Speaker
5W x2
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
CONTROL KEY
Key Location
bottom
Key Number (Power Key Included)
5key
Key Type
Joy Stick
LED Colour(On mode)
Red
STANDARD
CB
Yes
UL(cUL)
Yes
FCC-B
Yes
ErP
Yes
CE
Yes
BIS (for India)
Yes
VCCI (for Japan)
Yes
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
Yes
CCC (for China)
Yes
POWER
DC Output
19V 7.37A
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5
Power Consumption (Typ.)
TBD
Type
External Power (Adapter)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
29.4
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
26
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
32W
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
714 x 608.2 x 217
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
714 x 420.2 x 23.5
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
944 x 545 x 141
Weight with Stand
7.7kg
Weight without Stand
5.5kg
Weight in Shipping
10.8kg
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
360 / 720 / 816
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.2 x 452 x 209.9
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.2 x 372.6 x 45.6
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
768 x 130 x 435
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.4kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.1kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.6kg
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
2EA
HDMI Version
2.1
HDMI (HDCP Version)
1.4 / 2.2
HDMI (w/o VRR)
60Hz
USB-C
Yes
USB-C (DP Version)
1.4
USB-C (V Frequency)
60Hz
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
USB Upstream Port
Yes (USB-C, 1EA)
USB Downstream Port
Yes (USB-C, 2EA)
Camera
Yes (2MP/30fps) / External
D-Sub
NO
DVI-D
NO
DisplayPort
NO
MECHANICAL
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Colour (Middle Cabinet)
White
Colour (Back Cover)
White
Colour (Stand Body)
White
Colour (Stand Base)
White
Tilt
TBD
Wall Mountable
100x100
Base Detachable
Yes
OneClick Stand
One Click Stand
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
SW APPLICATION
LG Switch
NO
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
Dual Controller
NO
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
NETWORK
Bluetooth
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Bluetooth
YES
LAN
NO
Wi-Fi
YES
INFO
Product name
27SR73U-W
Year
2024
GENERAL FUNCTION
DDC/CI
Yes
HDCP
Yes
Key Lock
Yes
Plug & Play
Yes
SMART INFORMATION
Platform
KID23Q
webOS Version
webOS 23
SMART CONVENIENCE
Home
Yes
Home Dashboard
Yes
Apps
Yes
Web Browser
Yes
USB Media Player
Yes
Live Menu
Yes
Voice Recognition
Yes (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)
ThinQ App
Yes
Network File Browser
Yes
Wireless Screen Share (MiraCast)
Yes
AirPlay
Yes
Remote Desktop (Remote Desktop Protocol)
Yes
Mobile TV On
Yes
Home Hub
YES
Web Browser
YES
USB Media Player
YES
Voice Recognition
YES (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)
ThinQ App
YES
Wireless Screen Share
YES
AirPlay
YES
Remote Desktop
YES
CONTROL KEY/IR
Key Type
Joystick
