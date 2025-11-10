About Cookies on This Site

LG 27” 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS

LG 27” 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS

LG 27” 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS

27U730SA-W.AAU
Key Features

  • 27” 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display
  • webOS
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • USB-C (PD 65W), 2xHDMI, 2xUSB 2.0
  • ThinQ Home Dashboard / Magic Remote support
  • Tilt adjustable stand
More

Award-winning excellence

A image of CES 2025 Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

in Cybersecurity

A image of av forums logo

AVForums Editor’s Choice 2024/25

webOS 24

"webOS 24 delivers a sleek, fast, easy-to-use smart experience that feels fresh and uncluttered"

A image of if design award

iF Design Award - Winner

webOS 24 UX

LG Smart Monitor logo.

LG Smart Monitor logo.

One screen. Multiple possibilities.

Unlock numerous possibilities with a device that adapts to your task or setting. Powered by webOS, you can handle home office duties without a PC and dive into a rich world of entertainment—all in one seamless experience. Enjoy intuitive touchscreen navigation, a large 27-inch display, and breathtaking 4K visuals, perfectly suited for your personal space.

The picture shows a LG Smart Monitor on the desk, featuring work and play.

Front view of a black LG monitor on a desk, displaying layered screen resolutions for comparison, with cameras, books, colour chips, and speakers arranged around it.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above keyboard and mouse are not included and must be purchased separately.

It showcases an astronaut and a colourful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colours.

27” 4K UHD IPS Display

A photo showcasing the mirroring feature of a smart monitor.

Mirror From Your Device

A photo showcasing a smart monitor connected to a laptop via USB-C, demonstrating charging and data transfer.

Maximise Productivity

A photo showcasing LG Smart Monitors in a office and home.

webOS Work & Play

27” 4K UHD IPS Display

Great display for both work and play

The 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display, featuring HDR 10 and covering up to 90% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, delivers vivid contrast and accurate colour reproduction. Whether you're immersed in entertainment or focused on work, it offers a visually captivating experience.

It showcases an astronaut and a colorful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colors.

It showcases an astronaut and a colorful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colors.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

webOS

Seamless channel surfing

Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalised recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote. The 3-side narrow bezel design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 5Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.

A photo showcasing various content on WebOS.

A photo showcasing various content on WebOS.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.

webOS

Home Office ready without a PC

webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilise various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.

monitors

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller, webcam (Pogo type) are not included in the package and need to be purchased separately.

Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.

Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.

Game

Jump right into the game

No need for a gaming console - play games through the LG Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to streaming apps for game content.

Music

Curated to your music tastes

Immerse yourself in customised music via 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently-played songs from your streaming services quickly. Also, get popular song recommendations based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your sports teams

Get updated information on your favorite sports teams based on your profile.

LG Fitness

Personalised home fitness

Transform your living room into a personal gym with LG Fitness. Enjoy a wide range of workouts, track your progress, and achieve your goals, all from the comfort of your couch.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package and should be purchased separately

Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.

Brightness Control

Bright intelligence in any light

Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.

The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Simple design

Optimise your space, enhance your style

The 3-side narrow bezel design of the slim white body, combined with the slim and flat stand, blends into your office or home, occupying minimal space. It allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt/height/swivel/pivot adjustments..

Stylish space-saving design.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

90-degree pivot rotation icon.

Narrow bezel design

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB-C

Productivity hub with easy connectivity

The USB-C port allow for display output, data transfer, and device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop, all at the same time over a single cable.

A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The LG Smart Monitor screen is showing the ThinQ Home Dashboard interface.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your LG appliances and devices on one screen with the remote.

To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.

Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.

This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.

Through the LG ThinQ app, you can access volume control, pointer, and power functions.

Voice control with the optional Magic Remote

By enabling voice commands through Alexa, the ThinQ app lets you control the smart monitor from a distance, making it more than simply a display. With just the Magic Remote*, it enhances your entire multimedia experience and acts as a central location for all of your productivity and entertainment demands.

A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor’s volume using a Magic Remote.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.

You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

*The Magic Remote is not included and needs to be purchased separately. A standard remote control is included with the monitor.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Effortlessly share content from your smart device to the monitor~ with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), or Screen Share^ (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.

^Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.

~Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.

LG Switch app

Optimise effortlessly with LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

Quick Control

Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch app is a PC-only application.

To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27U730SA in the LG.com Support Menu.

Multi ports

A variety of interfaces

Equipped with 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB-A, and 1 x USB-C ports, our smart monitor ensures seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices. This helps reduce desk clutter and maximises your workspace efficiency.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    27.0

  • Display - Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90%​

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27.0

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1​

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90%​

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 86%

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-A, 2ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 1ea)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    NO

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    5W x2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.2 x 534.5 x 210

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.2 x 372.6 x 49

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    TBD.

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.1kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.55kg

INFO

  • Product name

    27U730SA-W

  • Year

    2025

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Slim Remote)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)

SMART FEATURES

  • Full Web Browser

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    NOOnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.
